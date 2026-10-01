Candelaria cops poomsae silver in Asian Games

TOYOHASHI, Japan — Making her Asian Games debut at 18 years old, Juliana Candelaria delivered a silver-medal performance in the women’s individual poomsae competition Thursday at the Toyohashi Gymnasium.

Candelaria scored 9.1300 in the gold-medal contest to finish second behind South Korea’s Jung Haeun, who took the gold with 9.3100. Thailand’s Thitaree Kaewolanwasu claimed the bronze with 9.0400.

Candelaria earned a 9.200 score in her recognized poomsae routine before posting 9.060 in the freestyle round.

“Amazing. I feel great about everything,” Candelaria told One Sports. “It’s such an amazing achievement for me. It’s my first Asian Games.”

“Super duper thankful to everyone. My family, my coaches, my teammates,” she added.

Coach Rani Ortega credited the team’s collective effort for Candelaria’s podium finish, which gave the Philippines its fifth silver medal of the Asian Games.

Candelaria joins Jean Claude Saclag (MMA), Marie June Adriano (karate), the Philippine women’s sepak takraw team, and Amaya Amparo Cojuangco (archery) as the country’s other silver medalists.

“Ang mati-take ko [na lesson] here is live in the moment, kasi what I did in this competition is to enjoy and just be grateful for everything,” Candelaria said.

“Hard work really pays off, with the trust and teamwork of all of us, kaya talaga. Kaya,” Ortega said. (POC Media Pool)