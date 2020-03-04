UAAP
Louis Gamban went off for 10 points in the UP Fighting Maroons' three-set upset over Ateneo in their UAAP men's volleyball opener at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday
Maroon spikers shock Blue Eagles
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The UP men's volleyball team notched a major upset over last year's third-placers Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 82 men's volleyball tournament, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

The Diliman-based spikers, who finished with a 1-13 record last season, dominated former powerhouse Ateneo.

The Blue Eagles finished third with a 10-4 slate in Season 81.

UP last defeated Ateneo in men's volleyball in UAAP Season 76.

Louis Gamban and John Lomibao went off for the Maroons in the first and second set, respectively, to take complete control of the game.

Mac Millete and Joshua Castillo also came out big for the Maroons in the victory.

Apart from the efficient offense, UP also exploited an error-prone Ateneo side that gave them free points with miscues.

Gamban scored four of the Maroons last five points for the emphatic upset.

He finished with 10 points in the game.

Chu Njigha and Gian Glorioso were bright spots for the Blue Eagles in the losing effort.

The Blue Eagles missed out on the Finals for the first time last season after making it for five straight years.

