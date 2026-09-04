^

Sports

Hernandez sparks charge but wavers as Philippines fades to fourth

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 4:51pm
Hernandez sparks charge but wavers as Philippines fades to fourth
Jet Hernandez

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines mounted an early charge but could not sustain it when it mattered most, settling for fourth as Hong Kong completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Nomura Cup at the Bayhood No. 9 International Golf Club in China on Friday.

Five shots off the pace after 54 holes, the Filipinos drew within three early in the final round behind Jet Hernandez’s scorching four-under-par 32 on the front nine, briefly rekindling hopes of a podium finish.

But the charge fizzled on the back nine.

Hernandez stumbled into four straight bogeys from No. 10, wiping out the gains he had made on the frontside. The reigning National Stroke Play champion rallied with three consecutive birdies from No. 14, only to suffer another costly setback when he holed out with a double bogey on the par-3 18th for a closing 71.

With Rolando Bregente’s 73 counting, the Philippines pooled a 144 and slipped from joint third to fourth with a four-day aggregate of 570. Shin Suzuki’s 77 did not count.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, saved its best for last, firing a 136 to finish at 557 and beat Japan by four strokes for the gold. Japan carded a 138 for a 561 total, while Korea rallied with a 138 to snatch the bronze at 568.

Hong Kong also swept the individual and team titles, with Markus Lam delivering his best round of the tournament — a 67 — to capture individual gold at 279.

Lam edged Japan’s Kaito Sato, who shot 68 for a 280 total, while Korea’s Jeyi Son took the bronze at 283 after a 73.

Hernandez wound up tied for sixth at 286, while Suzuki finished 23rd at 294 and Bregente was one stroke behind in 24th at 295.

The result marked another frustrating campaign for the Philippines, which had opened the tournament with promise. Bregente led the individual standings after the first round with a 67, while the Philippines began the team competition in joint second.

But the Filipinos gradually lost momentum as the tournament wore on. Bregente, in particular, failed to contribute to the team total in the next two rounds after rounds of 75 and 78, leaving Hernandez and Suzuki to carry the scoring load.

Hernandez appeared to give the Philippines one last chance with his blistering front-nine charge, but the wheels came off on the back nine. His late recovery could not offset the costly mistakes, leaving the Filipinos once again outside the podium in the biennial event, officially known as the Asia-Pacific Golf Team Amateur Championship.

GOLF

JET HERNANDEZ

NOMURA CUP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala thrives under bright lights of New York

Eala thrives under bright lights of New York

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With greater power comes greater responsibility for modern Filipina superhero Alex Eala.
Sports
fbtw
Sports Tourism Awards: Philippine football body hailed for progress, Futsal Women's World Cup success

Sports Tourism Awards: Philippine football body hailed for progress, Futsal Women's World Cup success

8 hours ago
Measurable progress across grassroots programs, youth development, and national team breakthroughs laid the foundation for...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz rallies to beat Faria, Sabalenka storms through

Alcaraz rallies to beat Faria, Sabalenka storms through

18 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz got off to a sluggish start but stormed home, and Aryna Sabalenka was in control all the way as the defending...
Sports
fbtw
Cone keeping faith in all-Filipino crew

Cone keeping faith in all-Filipino crew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will be ready to defend the throne in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games – with or without injured naturalized...
Sports
fbtw
Efficient Rybakina reaches US Open third round

Efficient Rybakina reaches US Open third round

6 hours ago
Second-seeded Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round of the US Open, seeing off Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taiwan boxer Lin considered 'graceful exit' after Paris Olympic gold

Taiwan boxer Lin considered 'graceful exit' after Paris Olympic gold

6 hours ago
Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting told AFP she considered retiring after winning gold at the Paris Olympics but wanted to carry...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera sees Summit Point stint as key preparation for Korean LPGA debut

Bisera sees Summit Point stint as key preparation for Korean LPGA debut

7 hours ago
Two victories in the first four legs have put Yvon Bisera firmly in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title hunt — and...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal Memorial Sports Complex set for redevelopment under milestone partnership

Rizal Memorial Sports Complex set for redevelopment under milestone partnership

7 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the City of Manila and SM Prime Holdings Inc. have formally signed a Memorandum...
Sports
fbtw
'Super excited': Jovic books US Open clash vs buddy Eala

'Super excited': Jovic books US Open clash vs buddy Eala

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Alex Eala will have a familiar opponent in the third round of the US Open.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with