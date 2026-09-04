Gilas suffers 26-point beatdown in tuneup vs Korea

MANILA, Philippines -- The Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas squad just experienced a harsh reality check.

Gilas absorbed a 26-point defeat at the hands of South Korea, 81-55, in a tune-up match Friday evening.

The Philippines had a sluggish start, falling behind by double digits as early as the first quarter as it tried to inch closer against the hot-shooting Koreans.

While the Nationals were able to keep themselves within striking distance, trailing by just 11, 46-57, in the fourth, Korea unleashed a backbreaking 22-7 run to put the game out of reach, 79-53.

Justine Baltazar, part of the Filipino squad that competed in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, was among the players who shone bright for Gilas. He finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, to go with three steals and two assists.

Adrian Nocum added 10 markers off the bench, to go with four rebounds and an assist. Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser had seven.

Jung-Hyun Lee had 27 points, three rebounds and five assists on a 7-of-11 clip from deep.

The two teams will figure in a rematch on Sunday, as part of their build-up for the Asian Games.