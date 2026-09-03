Back to Eumir option

MANILA, Philippines — Boxer Weljon Mindoro has been ruled out to replace Eumir Marcial in the 80kg division at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after suffering a TKO loss in Los Angeles last week. Mindoro, a 2025 SEA Games bronze medalist in the 75kg class, was considered to take Marcial’s slot before losing to Mexican Carlos Ocampo. Marcial is booked to face Omar Ulises Huerta in a pro bout in Temecula, California, on Sept. 19 and his availability for Nagoya depends on the outcome of the fight. With Mindoro out of the picture, it’s back to the Marcial option for the Asian Games.

Marcial said he’s now focused on his pro career but kept the door open for Nagoya. “Depende kung ano maging resulta ng laban,” he said from his training camp in Las Vegas. “Hindi ko na muna iniisip na maka-habol sa Asian Games.” The boxing draw for Nagoya is on Sept. 20 and if ever, Marcial’s first outing will be on Sept. 23.

ABAP president Marcus Manalo said if Marcial can’t make it on time, the slot will be relinquished. “No choice, we’ll withdraw from the 80kg men’s event if Eumir can’t go,” he said. “If Eumir won’t make it, it will likely be due to a medical reason and that’s what we’ll present to OCA. You can’t pull out from a weight class last minute because POC will face disciplinary action from OCA. Sana no injuries in his fight. If Eumir is fit to box, hahabol siya.”

The Philippine boxing team is now training in Bangkok up to Tuesday then moves to Nishio City for another camp until Sept. 16. Among the countries in the Bangkok boot camp are China, Jordan, Indonesia, Laos, Afghanistan, Taiwan and Palestine. The Asian Games boxers in Bangkok are Carlo Paalam, Junmilardo Ogayre, Norlan Petecio, Aira Villegas, Riza Pasuit and Nesthy Petecio. Ogayre and Norlan Petecio were recently included on the roster as replacements for medical reasons. Struck out were Paul Bascon and Marjon Pianar. Coaches with the team are Kevin Smith, Ronald Chavez, Mitchel Martinez, Elmer Pamisa and Gerson Nietes. Sparring partners are Aaron Bado and John Vicera.