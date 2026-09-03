^

Sports

Back to Eumir option

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
September 5, 2026 | 12:00am
Back to Eumir option
Eumir Marcial
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Boxer Weljon Mindoro has been ruled out to replace Eumir Marcial in the 80kg division at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after suffering a TKO loss in Los Angeles last week. Mindoro, a 2025 SEA Games bronze medalist in the 75kg class, was considered to take Marcial’s slot before losing to Mexican Carlos Ocampo. Marcial is booked to face Omar Ulises Huerta in a pro bout in Temecula, California, on Sept. 19 and his availability for Nagoya depends on the outcome of the fight. With Mindoro out of the picture, it’s back to the Marcial option for the Asian Games.

Marcial said he’s now focused on his pro career but kept the door open for Nagoya. “Depende kung ano maging resulta ng laban,” he said from his training camp in Las Vegas. “Hindi ko na muna iniisip na maka-habol sa Asian Games.” The boxing draw for Nagoya is on Sept. 20 and if ever, Marcial’s first outing will be on Sept. 23.

ABAP president Marcus Manalo said if Marcial can’t make it on time, the slot will be relinquished. “No choice, we’ll withdraw from the 80kg men’s event if Eumir can’t go,” he said. “If Eumir won’t make it, it will likely be due to a medical reason and that’s what we’ll present to OCA. You can’t pull out from a weight class last minute because POC will face disciplinary action from OCA. Sana no injuries in his fight. If Eumir is fit to box, hahabol siya.”

The Philippine boxing team is now training in Bangkok up to Tuesday then moves to Nishio City for another camp until Sept. 16. Among the countries in the Bangkok boot camp are China, Jordan, Indonesia, Laos, Afghanistan, Taiwan and Palestine. The Asian Games boxers in Bangkok are Carlo Paalam, Junmilardo Ogayre, Norlan Petecio, Aira Villegas, Riza Pasuit and Nesthy Petecio. Ogayre and Norlan Petecio were recently included on the roster as replacements for medical reasons. Struck out were Paul Bascon and Marjon Pianar. Coaches with the team are Kevin Smith, Ronald Chavez, Mitchel Martinez, Elmer Pamisa and Gerson Nietes. Sparring partners are Aaron Bado and John Vicera.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Super excited': Jovic books US Open clash vs buddy Eala

'Super excited': Jovic books US Open clash vs buddy Eala

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala will have a familiar opponent in the third round of the US Open.
Sports
fbtw
Hernandez sparks charge but wavers as Philippines fades to fourth

Hernandez sparks charge but wavers as Philippines fades to fourth

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
The Philippines mounted an early charge but could not sustain it when it mattered most, settling for fourth as Hong Kong completed...
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters tame Foxies to stay alive

High Speed Hitters tame Foxies to stay alive

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Alive and breathing. That was how PLDT team captain Kath Arado described the High Speed Hitters after they stayed in finals...
Sports
fbtw
Cone keeping faith in all-Filipino crew

Cone keeping faith in all-Filipino crew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will be ready to defend the throne in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games – with or without injured naturalized...
Sports
fbtw
Trollano steps into leadership role for Gilas in Asian Games

Trollano steps into leadership role for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
More than buckets, Don Trollano will be bringing his leadership pedigree with him for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taiwan boxer Lin considered 'graceful exit' after Paris Olympic gold

Taiwan boxer Lin considered 'graceful exit' after Paris Olympic gold

12 hours ago
Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting told AFP she considered retiring after winning gold at the Paris Olympics but wanted to carry...
Sports
fbtw
Efficient Rybakina reaches US Open third round

Efficient Rybakina reaches US Open third round

13 hours ago
Second-seeded Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round of the US Open, seeing off Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera sees Summit Point stint as key preparation for Korean LPGA debut

Bisera sees Summit Point stint as key preparation for Korean LPGA debut

13 hours ago
Two victories in the first four legs have put Yvon Bisera firmly in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title hunt — and...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal Memorial Sports Complex set for redevelopment under milestone partnership

Rizal Memorial Sports Complex set for redevelopment under milestone partnership

13 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the City of Manila and SM Prime Holdings Inc. have formally signed a Memorandum...
Sports
fbtw
Sports Tourism Awards: Philippine football body hailed for progress, Futsal Women's World Cup success

Sports Tourism Awards: Philippine football body hailed for progress, Futsal Women's World Cup success

14 hours ago
Measurable progress across grassroots programs, youth development, and national team breakthroughs laid the foundation for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with