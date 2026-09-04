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Sports

High Speed Hitters tame Foxies to stay alive

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 5:01pm
High Speed Hitters tame Foxies to stay alive
PLDT must now pull the rug from under Creamline in the last elimination round playdate Sunday at the same Cubao venue.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Sunday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

1:30 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Nxled

4 p.m. - EST Cola vs HVF

6:30 p.m. - PLDT vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — Alive and breathing.

That was how PLDT team captain Kath Arado described the High Speed Hitters after they stayed in finals contention following a 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20 victory over the Farm Fresh Foxies Friday in the PVL Invitational at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We’re still breathing,” said Arado right after the Manny V. Pangilinan franchise ended its two-match slide and booked their second victory.

The gutsy libero was right on the money as the result kept the defending champion in contention for a seat in the one-game finale on Tuesday also at the Big Dome.

But for PLDT to get there, it must pull the rug from under Creamline in the last elimination round playdate Sunday at the same Cubao venue.

They also need to forget about the two consecutive stinging losses against the Nxled Chameleons last Tuesday and the Vietnamese from the Ho Chi Minh Volleyball Federation last Thursday.

“The tag as defending champion is now irrelevant to us this conference because it became a reverse psychology for us,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort. “We really have to start with a clean slate because the fight isn’t over yet.”

It isn’t indeed for PLDT as it came with a lot of fight in it against Farm Fresh, which finally got Filipino-American setter Alohi Robins-Hardy back after a short absence.

Savi Davison spewed a match-high 32 points, which she laced with 28 kills and four blocks, while Kim Kianna Dy scattered 15 hits including four blocks.

“I think we were just really tuned in and I’m glad we were able to trust in each other and we were able to do it together,” said Davison.

Davison also stressed the need to prepare for Sachi Minowa and the Cool Smashers next.

“She’s tall and strong,” said Davison of Minowa. “But we can’t focus on just one person because that team has so much talent that you can’t isolate one person like that. They’re all good with an added talent.”

“It’s whoever comes wanting it more will win,” she added.

The Foxies fell to 1-3 and were knocked out of finals contention.

HIGH SPEED HITTERS

PLDT HIGH SPEED HITTERS

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