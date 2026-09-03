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Fil-Chinese hoops: Xavier, Uno High notch second straight wins

Philstar.com
September 3, 2026 | 11:17am
Fil-Chinese hoops: Xavier, Uno High notch second straight wins
Xavier School’s Michael Chua tries to score against a GCC defender during their game at theFil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gretch Go and Eldridge Liao came through in the clutch as Xavier School stunned defending champion Grace Christian College, 56-53, for its second straight win in the 45 and above division of the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) on Monday, August 31, at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo, Manila.

After Go put the A Prime Corp-AcroCity-backed Golden Stallions back on top with a gutsy layup, Liao showed steely resolve next, sinking two pressure-packed charities in the last 10 seconds to spoil GCC’s debut in the 14-school tournament. 

With the win, Xavier joined Uno High School atop the 7-team-Group A with similar 2-0 records after the Uneans, bankrolled by CW Home Depot and 1118 AutoSpa, scored a 75-71 win over Megacon-Hygon Motors-backed Philippine Cultural College.

Equally impressive was St. Peter The Apostle-MetroAsia, which dumped Mr. Big-Philippine Chen Kuang HS, 78-55.

Liao and Michael Chua led Xavier with 14 points each, while Danny Balanzat added 10 points apart from posting four rebounds and a steal. Go and Joseph Ngo finished with six points each.

Sponsored by Mintex and Fullercon, GCC was paced by Albert Edsel Chua and Allan Anson Tan with 20 and 12 points, respectively.

St. Stephen’s and Chiang Kai Shek College are leading Group B after hurdling their first two matches in the event backed by Smart Sports, Tanduay Athletics, Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Yong Kee Roasting House, 1118 Autospa and TCL. 

The tournament started last month but several games were rescheduled due to foul weather.

The league earlier held the 35-39 and 50 years above divisions, with Hope Christian High School winning both categories.

Backstopped by former PBA MVP James Yap and ex-UAAP MVP Ken Bono, Iloilo’s Hua Siong College retained its 40-above years crown at the expense of Xavier School. (Pool story)

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