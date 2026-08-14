Three-point dunks?

Slam dunk – a basketball shot where a player jumps into the air and forces the ball down through the basket with one or both hands.

Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) is trying to shake up the rules of the game. Among the changes they are exploring is awarding three points for a slam dunk. They’re also talking about giving four points for shots made from the mid-court logo, and having timeouts involving only the players on the court, not the coaching staff.

The three-point dunk rule is going to be tricky. First of all, what is the clear definition of a dunk. I know we all know a slam when we see one. But for the sake of argument, what are the parameters? Does a player insert his hand completely into the ring, just the fingertips, or, as some players do, drop the ball or scrape it into the inside of the rim? This will also generate a fiesta of defenders trying to block this, with some of them having their own hands taken into the goal, as well.

It would also be interesting to see teams practicing the logo shot, more than it being a betting exercise to spice up practices, like many teams do. Having the shot emanate from the half-court circle also makes it easier to defend, unlike the PBA’s semicircular line. This predictable innovation would be more of a gimmick than anything else. Besides, with the waning trend of torrential three-point shooting fathered by the likes of Steph Curry, defenses have already extended outward.

Instead, might we borrow an idea from the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association? The MBA introduced a fastbreak bonus. Teams were awarded three points if they are able to score with four seconds from a backcourt inbound. This would increase the tempo, make the game unpredictable, and keep defenses alert. It rewards intensity and effort, and puts the other teams on their heels, similar to how the old American Basketball Association made the game faster and higher scoring, which is what all the fans want, anyway.

Lastly, the NBL is recommending that players be able to have their own 30-second timeout independent of coaching. The only benefit we see is speeding up their reaction to certain situations, which doesn’t seem to be substantial. At any rate, FIBA needs to review the changes for approval.

There are also purists who don’t want any more tinkering with the game they’re used to. But why not? Tradition needs a jolt once in a while. Succeeding generations can claim to have added something to the game, their own stake in it.

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“Masters of the Game” returns to free TV and online via IBC 13 today at 5:15 pm, with a replay on Sundays after the PCSO lottery draw.