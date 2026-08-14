^

Sports

Three-point dunks?

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
September 5, 2026 | 12:00am

Slam dunk – a basketball shot where a player jumps into the air and forces the ball down through the basket with one or both hands.

Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) is trying to shake up the rules of the game. Among the changes they are exploring is awarding three points for a slam dunk. They’re also talking about giving four points for shots made from the mid-court logo, and having timeouts involving only the players on the court, not the coaching staff.

The three-point dunk rule is going to be tricky. First of all, what is the clear definition of a dunk. I know we all know a slam when we see one. But for the sake of argument, what are the parameters? Does a player insert his hand completely into the ring, just the fingertips, or, as some players do, drop the ball or scrape it into the inside of the rim? This will also generate a fiesta of defenders trying to block this, with some of them having their own hands taken into the goal, as well.

It would also be interesting to see teams practicing the logo shot, more than it being a betting exercise to spice up practices, like many teams do. Having the shot emanate from the half-court circle also makes it easier to defend, unlike the PBA’s semicircular line. This predictable innovation would be more of a gimmick than anything else. Besides, with the waning trend of torrential three-point shooting fathered by the likes of Steph Curry, defenses have already extended outward.

Instead, might we borrow an idea from the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association? The MBA introduced a fastbreak bonus. Teams were awarded three points if they are able to score with four seconds from a backcourt inbound. This would increase the tempo, make the game unpredictable, and keep defenses alert. It rewards intensity and effort, and puts the other teams on their heels, similar to how the old American Basketball Association made the game faster and higher scoring, which is what all the fans want, anyway.

Lastly, the NBL is recommending that players be able to have their own 30-second timeout independent of coaching. The only benefit we see is speeding up their reaction to certain situations, which doesn’t seem to be substantial. At any rate, FIBA needs to review the changes for approval.

There are also purists who don’t want any more tinkering with the game they’re used to. But why not? Tradition needs a jolt once in a while. Succeeding generations can claim to have added something to the game, their own stake in it.

*   *   *

“Masters of the Game” returns to free TV and online via IBC 13 today at 5:15 pm, with a replay on Sundays after the PCSO lottery draw.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Super excited': Jovic books US Open clash vs buddy Eala

'Super excited': Jovic books US Open clash vs buddy Eala

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala will have a familiar opponent in the third round of the US Open.
Sports
fbtw
Hernandez sparks charge but wavers as Philippines fades to fourth

Hernandez sparks charge but wavers as Philippines fades to fourth

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
The Philippines mounted an early charge but could not sustain it when it mattered most, settling for fourth as Hong Kong completed...
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters tame Foxies to stay alive

High Speed Hitters tame Foxies to stay alive

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Alive and breathing. That was how PLDT team captain Kath Arado described the High Speed Hitters after they stayed in finals...
Sports
fbtw
Cone keeping faith in all-Filipino crew

Cone keeping faith in all-Filipino crew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will be ready to defend the throne in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games – with or without injured naturalized...
Sports
fbtw
Trollano steps into leadership role for Gilas in Asian Games

Trollano steps into leadership role for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
More than buckets, Don Trollano will be bringing his leadership pedigree with him for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korea-bound Bisera leads ICTSI Summit Point cast

Korea-bound Bisera leads ICTSI Summit Point cast

49 minutes ago
Two victories in the first four legs have put Yvon Bisera firmly in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title hunt – and...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas suffers 26-point beatdown in tuneup vs Korea

Gilas suffers 26-point beatdown in tuneup vs Korea

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas squad just experienced a harsh reality check.   
Sports
fbtw
Dumdumaya to lead Philippine charge in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Dumdumaya to lead Philippine charge in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Rising Filipino amateur Jaden Dumdumaya will spearhead the country’s three-man campaign in the Asia-Pacific Amateur...
Sports
fbtw
Monfils falls to Tien in US Open in Grand Slam farewell

Monfils falls to Tien in US Open in Grand Slam farewell

12 hours ago
Gael Monfils took a final Grand Slam bow, losing to American Learner Tien in straight sets but basking in a last showering...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with