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Korea-bound Bisera leads ICTSI Summit Point cast

The Philippine Star
September 5, 2026 | 12:00am
Korea-bound Bisera leads ICTSI Summit Point cast
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Two victories in the first four legs have put Yvon Bisera firmly in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title hunt – and the Davao ace is out to make it three when the ICTSI Summit Point Championship unwraps Tuesday at Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

But for Bisera, the P1-million championship is about more than another LPGT trophy. It is also her final major test at home before she makes her maiden appearance on the tough Korean LPGA Tour later this month.

“I want to perform well at Summit Point kasi preparation ko din ’to going to Korea,” said Bisera, who is set to compete in the Hana Financial Group Championship on Sept. 17-20 in Gyeonggi Province, on Daebudo Island southwest of Seoul.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa is also in the compact but formidable field, together with former leg winners Mafy Singson, Tiffany Lee, Chihiro Ikeda and Princess Superal.

Korean challenger Kim Seoyun is likewise expected to figure prominently, along with title-hungry contenders Martina Miñoza, Pamela Mariano, Velinda Castil, Rev Alcantara, Angela Mangana and Gretchen Villacencio.

Bisera has been in impressive form on the LPGT this season. She outlasted two rivals in a playoff to capture the Lakewood Championship in March, then produced an emphatic seven-shot romp at the Pradera Verde Championship last July. The victories have established her as one of the tour’s leading contenders heading into the Summit Point showdown.

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