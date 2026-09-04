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Trollano steps into leadership role for Gilas in Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 11:59am
Trollano steps into leadership role for Gilas in Asian Games
Don Trollano
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — More than buckets, Don Trollano will be bringing his leadership pedigree with him for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Asian Games. 

Trollano will be making his national team debut in Japan for the Asiad, eight years after he had to give up his roster spot for Jordan Clarkson. 

Now, he will take on a more of a leadership role for this team.

“Siguro yung pagiging leader. I need to remind the guys. Siguro yan yung pinaka-role ko kasi matanda na ako. Mabagal na siguro, hindi na kayo tumakbo lagi. Pang-ano lang ako dito, pang-pusoy,” Trollano quipped in an interview with reporters Thursday.

“Siguro, leader, [role] remind lang yung mga guys kung ano yung tama,” he added.

The 34-year-old swingman, who leads San Miguel’s locals in scoring in the PBA Governors’ Cup, said he has embraced the elder statesman role. 

“Siguro embrace ko na yung pagiging kuya. Tinatawag nila akong ‘kuya’. Ako yung pinaka-matanda. Kailangan ko nang embrace yung role na yun bilang leader and kuya nila,” he said. 

He was 26 when he had to give up his roster spot for Clarkson. In the 2018 edition of the Asian Games, the Philippines finished fifth. 

“Last time ako yung pinakabata. Now, ako ata ang pinakamatanda sa group na ito. So ayan, honor din at blessed,” said Trollano.

The Adamson University product is part of Gilas’ 11-man Asiad roster, which includes Robert Bolick, Sedrick Barefield, Adrian Nocum, Jerrick Ahanmisi, RJ Abarrientos, Don Trollano, Justine Baltazar, Justin Arana, Zav Lucero, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Brandon Bates.

The 12th spot is reserved for Justin Brownlee, but whether or not the naturalized player will suit up is a huge question mark for now.

Gilas is heading to the tournament as the defending champion. The squad won an improbable gold medal in Hangzhou back in 2023, breaking the Philippines’ 61-year gold medal drought.

ASIAN GAMES

BASKETBALL

DON TROLLANO

GILAS PILIPINAS
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