Dumdumaya to lead Philippine charge in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Rising Filipino amateur Jaden Dumdumaya will spearhead the country’s three-man campaign in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), which brings together the region’s best young golfers from October 29 to November 1 at the Te Arai Links South Course in New Zealand.

The 20-year-old Dumdumaya, who has climbed to No. 51 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) over the past 18 months, is relishing his first appearance in the prestigious championship and the opportunities that come with it.

“It means a lot to play in my first AAC, which is a very prestigious event. I'm really excited to represent my country and carry the flag of the Philippines and hopefully, I'll bring some glory back to the Philippines by performing well,” said Dumdumaya.

“The opportunities you gain from participating are endless. Obviously, getting the opportunity to play in the Masters and The Open is a dream come true. I'm looking forward to competing and hope to bring some good news home,” he added.

Dumdumaya will be joined by 18-year-old Shin Suzuki and Rolando Bregente, 24, as the Philippines seeks to match or surpass Lloyd Go’s fourth-place finish in the 2018 edition in Singapore.

Established in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A and the Masters Tournament, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship has become one of the region’s premier amateur events, with the winner earning invitations to the 2027 Masters Tournament and an exemption into the 155th Open.

Dumdumaya enters the championship in impressive form. The US-based junior at the University of Southern California successfully defended his Pacific Coast Amateur title, one of the top events on the US collegiate calendar, in July and posted five other top-10 finishes. He was also named Big Ten Player of the Year, an honor voted on by the conference’s coaches.

While Dumdumaya and Bregente will be making their AAC debuts, Suzuki is set for his fourth straight appearance. The Manila Southwoods standout heads to New Zealand with added confidence after winning his first Philippine Amateur Open title in August.

He and Bregente are currently representing the Philippines in the Nomura Cup in China before turning their attention to the AAC.

“It's definitely exciting for me to compete in my fourth-straight AAC. I still remember playing in my first in Melbourne like it was yesterday, so I'm truly grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to compete again this year,” said Suzuki.

Suzuki’s breakthrough at the Philippine Amateur came after he attended the AAC Academy at Te Arai Links in May, an experience he credited with helping sharpen his game and build confidence.

“The Academy has been an important part of my journey especially this year as it was part of my preparation leading up to my win at the Philippine Amateur. I started the year with some struggles and challenges with my game but after attending the Academy, I started to see my game trending in the right direction,” said Suzuki.

“That preparation gave me the confidence and consistency that I needed to win my national open,” he added.

Suzuki, who has five amateur victories counting toward the WAGR, believes his progress has put him in a strong position to challenge for the title.

“I think for me, hard work, dedication and faith have played a big part in allowing me to compete at this level year after year,” he said. “With how my game has been progressing, I'm definitely feeling confident about my chance this year. I'm excited to get out there and compete at this year's AAC.”

The Philippine trio will face a 120-man field featuring many of the region’s top amateurs. A total of 117 players from 40 APGC member organizations have been confirmed to date, including eight golfers ranked inside the WAGR Top 60.

They are Australia’s Harry Takis (No. 17), New Zealand’s Zackary Swanwick (No. 19), defending champion Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand (No. 29), Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Minh (No. 30), Thailand’s Josh Duangmanee (No. 41), China’s 2024 runner-up Ziqin Zhou (No. 46), and Japan’s Taishi Moto (No. 49), alongside Dumdumaya.

Five countries have produced Asia-Pacific Amateur champions, led by China with five titles, followed by Australia and Japan with four each, the Republic of Korea with two, and Thailand with one.

The championship has also served as a launchpad for some of the game’s biggest names. Among its notable past competitors are two-time champion and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia and 2026 Open champion Ryan Fox of New Zealand.

Other AAC alumni who went on to make their mark on the professional stage include 2018 champion Takumi Kanaya and 2021 champion Keita Nakajima of Japan; Australia’s Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee; the Republic of Korea’s Si Woo Kim; and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan.

With a rising Dumdumaya leading the way, a confident Suzuki returning for a fourth straight campaign and making his debut, the Philippines will look to make its mark in one of amateur golf’s most significant events.