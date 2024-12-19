Bulacan mayor, 2 others arrested over rape complaint

MANILA, Philippines , Philippines — The mayor of Pandi, Bulacan and two other people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a rape complaint in Caloocan City.

Mayor Enrico Roque, 51; municipal Councilor JonJon Roxas, 48; and Roel Raymundo, 52, were apprehended at a resort on Santisimo Street in Pandi around 1 p.m., National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin said in a message on Viber.

Aberin said teams from the Northern Police District, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Bulacan police served the three suspects a warrant of arrest for two counts of rape, issued on Nov. 11 by Judge Ma. Rowena Violaga Alejandria of the Caloocan City Regional Trial Court Branch 121.

The court did not recommend bail for the accused, who are set to face trial.

Aberin did not disclose more information about the case, including details of the alleged victim.

“This operation is a strong reminder that no one is above the law. Our assurance is that the NCRPO will pursue justice without fear or favor, ensuring accountability for everyone,” the police official said in a statement.

Roque has yet to issue a statement about his arrest.

A report over ABS-CBN News said that in an affidavit, a woman accused the suspects of sexually abusing her in Caloocan City on April 6, 2019, according to Northern Police District Special Operations Unit chief Lt. Col. Alain Licdan.

The report also said that the suspects have filed a motion to quash the warrant, branding the allegations against them as “politically motivated.”

The suspects were brought to the NPD’s custodial facility.