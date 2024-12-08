Pangasinan councilor killed in shooting incident

Police cordon off the crime scene where a councilor in Umingan town, Pangasinan province was shot dead on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — An incumbent municipal councilor and reelectionist was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Umingan town, Pangasinan, on Saturday night, December 7.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Ponciano Vallecer Onia of Barangay San Leon, was ambushed while driving his car with two employees, Ar-Jhay Roldan Molina and Mark John Dagul Nava.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at an intersection in Barangay Lubong, said Capt. Renan dela Cruz, information officer of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office.

Onia was rushed to the Umingan Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the suspects fled on a motorcycle after firing multiple shots at the victim. Authorities immediately launched dragnet operations and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

"We are looking into all angles, including his business and personal life," said dela Cruz. The motive for the killing remains under investigation.

A joint command conference with the Commission on Elections on December 20 will determine if the incident will affect Umingan's election period security classification.

Investigation teams have been activated to monitor and track developments in the case. — based on PNA reports