^

Nation

Pangasinan councilor killed in shooting incident

Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 2:02pm
Pangasinan councilor killed in shooting incident
Police cordon off the crime scene where a councilor in Umingan town, Pangasinan province was shot dead on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Pangasinan PPO / Handout via PNA

MANILA, Philippines — An incumbent municipal councilor and reelectionist was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Umingan town, Pangasinan, on Saturday night, December 7. 

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Ponciano Vallecer Onia of Barangay San Leon, was ambushed while driving his car with two employees, Ar-Jhay Roldan Molina and Mark John Dagul Nava.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at an intersection in Barangay Lubong, said Capt. Renan dela Cruz, information officer of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office.

Onia was rushed to the Umingan Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.  

Police said the suspects fled on a motorcycle after firing multiple shots at the victim. Authorities immediately launched dragnet operations and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.  

"We are looking into all angles, including his business and personal life," said dela Cruz. The motive for the killing remains under investigation.  

A joint command conference with the Commission on Elections on December 20 will determine if the incident will affect Umingan's election period security classification.  

Investigation teams have been activated to monitor and track developments in the case. — based on PNA reports

PANGASINAN

SHOOTING INCIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Murder charges readied vs cop, wife

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Murder charges are being readied against a police officer and his wife for the killing of their colleague, whose dismembered body was found buried at their property in Baguio City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
AFP flagged for including 264 deceased pensioners in payroll

AFP flagged for including 264 deceased pensioners in payroll

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Armed Forces of the Philippines over the latter’s failure to remove 264 deceased...
Nation
fbtw

Negros mayor suspended for abuse of authority

By Gilbert Bayoran | 14 hours ago
A municipal mayor in Negros Occidental has been suspended for terminating two medical consultants of a local health facility whose contracts have yet to expire.
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon&rsquo;s seismic, degassing activities continue

Kanlaon’s seismic, degassing activities continue

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Up to 22 volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbtw
NFA surpasses palay procurement target in Bulacan

NFA surpasses palay procurement target in Bulacan

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 14 hours ago
The office of the National Food Authority in Bulacan has surpassed its palay procurement target for this year.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Search for Eastman&rsquo;s remains continues

Search for Eastman’s remains continues

By Roel PareÃ±o | 14 hours ago
Search and recovery operations for the remains of American vlogger Elliot Onil Eastman are ongoing in several areas in Sibuco,...
Nation
fbtw
Taiwanese businessman reported missing

Taiwanese businessman reported missing

By Ed Amoroso | 14 hours ago
Police are investigating the disappearance of a Taiwanese businessman who has been reported missing since October.
Nation
fbtw
Farmer dies in Pangasinan road mishap

Farmer dies in Pangasinan road mishap

By Cesar Ramirez | 14 hours ago
A farmer died when his motorcycle hit a concrete fence in this town on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

2 killed in Camarines Sur bar shooting

By Michelle Zoleta | 14 hours ago
Two seafarers were killed while another was wounded when a lone assailant shot them in a videoke bar in this town on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with