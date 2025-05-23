^

Nation

Another Dawlah bombmaker surrenders to the Army

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 6:21pm
Another Dawlah bombmaker surrenders to the Army
The Army's 6th Infantry Division is the largest military unit in Mindanao, covering six provinces and four cities.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Another bombmaker from the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya has surrendered to the military, pledging to help persuade the remaining members to return to the fold of law.

The 35-year-old Badruddin Saligua Mundir, known to many local executives in Central Mindanao as an expert in fabrication of powerful improvised explosive devices that can be detonated from a distance using mobile phones, pledged allegiance to the government during a symbolic rite at the headquarters of the Army’s 1st Brigade Combat Team in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, May 21.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Friday, May 23, that Mundir agreed to surrender through the joint intercession of Brig. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara of the 1st Brigade Combat Team and local officials in Maguindanao del Norte province.

Mundir told reporters that he decided to avail of the 6th ID’s reconciliation program for violent religious extremists after learning that all of his companions who had surrendered early on had been reintegrated into the local communities. They are now thriving as farmers, tricycle and jeepney drivers, construction workers and laborers in agricultural farms in Central Mindanao.

The surrender of Mundir on Wednesday brought the total number of bombmakers from the weakened Dawlah Islamiya and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who have yielded since 2022 to 37. These surrenders were made to units of the 6th Infantry Division across Central Mindanao, covering Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal, and General Santos.

The allies Dawlah Islamiya and the BIFF, known for fomenting animosity towards non-Muslims, have a reputation of bombing buses and commercial establishments to compel owners to shell out “protection money” and are also both notorious for collecting money and food forcibly from hapless farmers in remote areas.

Gumiran said the 6th ID is thankful to all who cooperated in securing, via backchannel dialogues, the surrender of Mundir, who is now undergoing religious reorientation by moderate Islamic theologians supporting the anti-terror operations of the division in Central Mindanao.

CENTRAL MINDANAO

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Couple, son killed with sledgehammers in Bukidnon carnage

Couple, son killed with sledgehammers in Bukidnon carnage

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Two men killed using sledgehammers a couple and their adolescent son in an attack in their home in Barangay Managok in Malaybalay...
Nation
fbtw
NBI arrests ex-councilor over kidnap of 2 Chinese

NBI arrests ex-councilor over kidnap of 2 Chinese

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
Shortly after arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Las Vegas, a former Manila councilor believed to be...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends motovlogger&rsquo;s license

LTO suspends motovlogger’s license

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
After finding multiple traffic violations, the Land Transportation Office suspended the driver’s license of Alyana...
Nation
fbtw
10 positive for mpox in South Cotabato

10 positive for mpox in South Cotabato

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Ten residents of five towns in South Cotabato and in its capital, Koronadal City, have tested positive for mpox, officials...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends firm over right-hand-drive vehicles

LTO suspends firm over right-hand-drive vehicles

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has ordered the suspension of a Cebu-based company’s accreditation due to alleged...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA sues TAPE for P37.9 million fund misuse

GMA sues TAPE for P37.9 million fund misuse

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. has filed a complaint for estafa against TAPE Inc., led by the Jalosjos father and son, for...
Nation
fbtw
Marina issues special permits to Samar, Leyte vessels

Marina issues special permits to Samar, Leyte vessels

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
With the rehabilitation of San Juanico Bridge, the Maritime Industry Authority granted a 30-day special permit to eight...
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan cop held for alleged extortion

Caloocan cop held for alleged extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A Caloocan police officer allegedly involved in an extortion racket targeting motorists in Quezon City was arrested on W...
Nation
fbtw
P9.1 million vape products seized from Chinese

P9.1 million vape products seized from Chinese

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Unregistered vape products valued at P9.1 million were seized from a Chinese businessman in Marilao, Bulacan, the police Criminal...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with