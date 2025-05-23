3 drug den operators busted in PDEA-12 operation

Three drug den operators apprehended by Philippine Drug Enforcement-12 agents and police in Surallah, South Cotabato are now in detention, facing prosecution for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 arrested three drug den owners in an entrapment operation in Barangay Libertad in Surallah, South Cotabato on Thursday, May 22.

Benjamin Recites III, director of PDEA-12, told reporters on Friday, May 23, that all three male suspects, entrapped with the help of units under Brig. Arnold Ardiente, director of the Police Regional Office-12, are now locked in a detention facility.

Local officials had confirmed that the three men operated a clandestine drug den in Zone 2-A in Barangay Libertad in Surallah, now guarded by volunteer community watchmen.

Recites said the suspects surrendered peacefully when they found out that they had sold P124,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and policemen during a tradeoff right in the premises of their drug den.

Recites said local executives and officials of the Surallah Municipal Police Station vowed to help prosecute all three suspects in court.