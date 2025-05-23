^

Nation

3 drug den operators busted in PDEA-12 operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 6:50pm
3 drug den operators busted in PDEA-12 operation
Three drug den operators apprehended by Philippine Drug Enforcement-12 agents and police in Surallah, South Cotabato are now in detention, facing prosecution for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 arrested three drug den owners in an entrapment operation in Barangay Libertad in Surallah, South Cotabato on Thursday, May 22.

Benjamin Recites III, director of PDEA-12, told reporters on Friday, May 23, that all three male suspects, entrapped with the help of units under Brig. Arnold Ardiente, director of the Police Regional Office-12, are now locked in a detention facility.

Local officials had confirmed that the three men operated a clandestine drug den in Zone 2-A in Barangay Libertad in Surallah, now guarded by volunteer community watchmen.

Recites said the suspects surrendered peacefully when they found out that they had sold P124,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and policemen during a tradeoff right in the premises of their drug den.

Recites said local executives and officials of the Surallah Municipal Police Station vowed to help prosecute all three suspects in court.

PDEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Couple, son killed with sledgehammers in Bukidnon carnage

Couple, son killed with sledgehammers in Bukidnon carnage

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Two men killed using sledgehammers a couple and their adolescent son in an attack in their home in Barangay Managok in Malaybalay...
Nation
fbtw
Nancy Binay to overhaul Makati City Hall

Nancy Binay to overhaul Makati City Hall

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Inspired by President Marcos’s Cabinet overhaul, Makati mayor-elect Sen. Nancy Binay will ask all department heads at...
Nation
fbtw
NBI arrests ex-councilor over kidnap of 2 Chinese

NBI arrests ex-councilor over kidnap of 2 Chinese

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Shortly after arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Las Vegas, a former Manila councilor believed to be...
Nation
fbtw
10 positive for mpox in South Cotabato

10 positive for mpox in South Cotabato

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Ten residents of five towns in South Cotabato and in its capital, Koronadal City, have tested positive for mpox, officials...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends motovlogger&rsquo;s license

LTO suspends motovlogger’s license

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
After finding multiple traffic violations, the Land Transportation Office suspended the driver’s license of Alyana...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA sues TAPE for P37.9 million fund misuse

GMA sues TAPE for P37.9 million fund misuse

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. has filed a complaint for estafa against TAPE Inc., led by the Jalosjos father and son, for...
Nation
fbtw
Marina issues special permits to Samar, Leyte vessels

Marina issues special permits to Samar, Leyte vessels

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
With the rehabilitation of San Juanico Bridge, the Maritime Industry Authority granted a 30-day special permit to eight...
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan cop held for alleged extortion

Caloocan cop held for alleged extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A Caloocan police officer allegedly involved in an extortion racket targeting motorists in Quezon City was arrested on W...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends firm over right-hand-drive vehicles

LTO suspends firm over right-hand-drive vehicles

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has ordered the suspension of a Cebu-based company’s accreditation due to alleged...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with