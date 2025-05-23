Couple, son killed with sledgehammers in Bukidnon carnage

Police forensic experts sift through the scene of the brutal murder in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon of a couple and their son on May 21, 2025.

Content warning: Graphic violence

COTABATO CITY — Two men killed using sledgehammers a couple and their adolescent son in an attack in their home in Barangay Managok in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon province on Wednesday night, May 21.

Local officials and investigators from the Malaybalay City Police Station told reporters on Thursday, May 22, that the incident left Jovany Andohon, 50, his 48-year-old wife Evangeline, and their son, Ivan, a high school student, dead.

Two daughters of the slain couple, both grade school pupils, who managed to hide as the culprits barged into their house and attacked their parents and brother, are now in the joint custody of barangay officials in Managok and their relatives.

The two children who survived the attack had told police investigators that unidentified men intruded into their home at almost midnight Wednesday and took turns hitting the heads of their parents and their older sibling with sledgehammers and a metal pipe, which barangay officials found at the scene.

The duo immediately escaped after the victims fell flat on the floor, their heads crushed, bleeding profusely.

Officials of the Malaybalay police force and local executives are cooperating in identifying the culprits for prosecution.