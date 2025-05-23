^

Nation

Thousands rally for detained Maguindanao del Sur mayor

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 6:31pm
Thousands rally for detained Maguindanao del Sur mayor
Thousands gathered at South Upi town center, in Maguindanao del Sur on May 22, 2025, to support their mayor and his wife, who surrendered after arrest warrants were issued.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Around 3,000 villagers, including ethnic Tedurays, gathered in the highland South Upi town in Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday, May 22, to express support for their detained mayor, implicated in last year’s fatal ambush of his constituent vice mayor.

Rally organizers at Timanan in South Upi told reporters they believe Mayor Reynalbert Insular and his wife Janet were wrongly charged in the Aug. 2, 2024 ambush that killed Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and his Teduray aide, Weng Marcos. Insular is now serving his third term.

Benito and Marcos were ambushed and killed instantly by gunmen while traveling by pick-up truck from Timanan to Barangay Pandan in South Upi. The attack also left Benito’s wife, Analyn, and a student, Joseph Mutia, wounded.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Friday, May 23, that Insular and his wife voluntarily surrendered to officials of PRO-BAR and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Tuesday, May, 20, after learning that the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Cotabato City, had issued warrants for their arrest.

Macapaz said the Insulars are now under the custody of the CIDG-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, awaiting litigation for the criminal cases filed against them.

Teduray and non-Teduray settlers in South Upi strongly believe that the murder, attempted murder, and frustrated murder charges against Insular and his wife lack sufficient evidence.

“The family of our mayor is very close to the family of our slain vice mayor,” a Teduray farmer, Moh Armin Kedew, told reporters.

The slain Benito was known for his popular campaign against heavily-armed outsiders, non-Tedurays intruding, grabbing the lands of tribespeople in ancestral domains in South Upi.   

Many residents of South Upi are convinced that it was for this that he was killed in an ambush last year by men armed with assault rifles, who fled before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials in Pandan arrived.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Couple, son killed with sledgehammers in Bukidnon carnage

Couple, son killed with sledgehammers in Bukidnon carnage

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Two men killed using sledgehammers a couple and their adolescent son in an attack in their home in Barangay Managok in Malaybalay...
Nation
fbtw
Nancy Binay to overhaul Makati City Hall

Nancy Binay to overhaul Makati City Hall

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Inspired by President Marcos’s Cabinet overhaul, Makati mayor-elect Sen. Nancy Binay will ask all department heads at...
Nation
fbtw
NBI arrests ex-councilor over kidnap of 2 Chinese

NBI arrests ex-councilor over kidnap of 2 Chinese

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Shortly after arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Las Vegas, a former Manila councilor believed to be...
Nation
fbtw
10 positive for mpox in South Cotabato

10 positive for mpox in South Cotabato

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Ten residents of five towns in South Cotabato and in its capital, Koronadal City, have tested positive for mpox, officials...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends motovlogger&rsquo;s license

LTO suspends motovlogger’s license

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
After finding multiple traffic violations, the Land Transportation Office suspended the driver’s license of Alyana...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA sues TAPE for P37.9 million fund misuse

GMA sues TAPE for P37.9 million fund misuse

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. has filed a complaint for estafa against TAPE Inc., led by the Jalosjos father and son, for...
Nation
fbtw
Marina issues special permits to Samar, Leyte vessels

Marina issues special permits to Samar, Leyte vessels

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
With the rehabilitation of San Juanico Bridge, the Maritime Industry Authority granted a 30-day special permit to eight...
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan cop held for alleged extortion

Caloocan cop held for alleged extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A Caloocan police officer allegedly involved in an extortion racket targeting motorists in Quezon City was arrested on W...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends firm over right-hand-drive vehicles

LTO suspends firm over right-hand-drive vehicles

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has ordered the suspension of a Cebu-based company’s accreditation due to alleged...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with