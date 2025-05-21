Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

MANILA, Philippines — Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, believes Harry Roque should return to the Philippines and face the charges against him.

In an interview on Wednesday, May 21, Panelo said the former presidential spokesperson should have nothing to be afraid of if he has nothing to hide, as the burden of proof lies with the prosecution. He does not even need to present evidence to protect himself, Panelo added.

“Sa tingin ko kailangan bumalik siya at harapin niya [ang kaso],” he told DZRH. “Eh ang dating ayaw niyang umuwi, nagtatago siya.”

(I think he needs to come back and face the case. It seems like he doesn’t want to return, like he’s hiding.)

Roque is seeking political asylum in the Netherlands and plans to cite the arrest warrant issued against him for human trafficking charges as evidence of political persecution.

However, Panelo disputes this claim, arguing that criticism of the Marcos administration alone does not amount to persecution. He added that he himself is also a government critic but has not faced similar treatment.

In response, Roque said in a Tuesday, May 20, interview with OnePH that he would not “bother to answer the observation from someone who’s completely ignorant of the nature of asylum.”

Asked if he interacts with Panelo, Roque said he pays him no mind. Meanwhile, Panelo said there is no dispute among Duterte supporters. Everyone just has their own opinions and beliefs.

The former presidential legal counsel also stressed that Roque is a lawyer, and if he is truly innocent, he should have a strong chance of being acquitted.

“Magiging problema mo (Roque) diyan, kung mananatili ka sa Hague, ang perception ng tao — tama o mali — natatakot ka kasi guilty ka,” Panelo said in an interview with ONE News on Tuesday.

(Your problem, if you stay in The Hague, is that people, right or wrong, will perceive that you're hiding because you're guilty.)

Roque's alleged link to POGOs

The charges against Roque stemmed from the findings of the House Quad Committee’s probe into the illegal operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), where he assisted in the renewal of Lucky South 99’s license.

Roque was also the legal counsel for the real estate firm Whirlwind Corporation, which leased land to the now-defunct POGO in Porac, Pampanga.

He has since denied these findings, saying he only helped Lucky South 99’s authorized representative, Cassandra Ong, to settle debts with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Panelo said he watched the hearings where Roque appeared and observed that Roque repeatedly contradicted himself.

“Ang problema kasi, mawalang galang sa kanya, I was watching the congressional hearing, marami siyang contradictions doon kasi,” he said.

(The problem is, and I mean no disrespect to him, I was watching the congressional hearing, and he had a lot of contradictions there.)

Apart from his possible links to POGOs — some of which have been found to engage in scam operations, human trafficking and even prostitution — the congressional probe also scrutinized Roque’s assets.

The joint panel found that Roque’s company, Biancham Holdings and Trading Corp., saw its assets surge from just P125,000 in 2014 to P67.7 million by 2018.

His wife, Mylah Roque, also repeatedly ignored the hearings, despite being issued show cause and contempt orders by the committee. Lawmakers said she played a role in a lease agreement with Chinese nationals linked to a POGO operation in Bamban, Tarlac.

The committee also cited one of Biancham’s subsidiary properties, PH2, which was found to have housed Chinese nationals in July 2024.

Both Harry and Mylah have failed to submit the financial documents subpoenaed by the committee, prompting the House to issue arrest orders against them.

Since then, Harry has been on the run. He resurfaced in the media only when he was spotted in The Hague, Netherlands, to visit Duterte, who faces crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Now, the Department of Justice is preparing to request a red notice from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to enforce the arrest warrant against Roque.