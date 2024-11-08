Fake PDEA agents rob family in San Pedro, Laguna

LAGUNA, Philippines — Five men who introduced themselves as Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents robbed a family engaged in consultancy and buy and sell business, in San Pedro City on Wednesday.

According to a police report, the robbery was conducted at a house along San Bartolome street, Barangay Pacita 1 in San Pedro City.

The five men reportedly posed as PDEA agents serving a warrant of arrest to gain entry to the house. Once inside, they announced the heist and tied all nine family members inside a room.

The police said the fake agents left with an undetermined amount of cash, valuables and personal belongings.