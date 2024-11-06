Gov't urged to consider unused PhilHealth funds for climate change efforts

MANILA, Philippines — The government should consider allocating some of the unused funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for projects that would mitigate the effects of climate change rather than just lose the funds to inflation.

This was the suggestion of Senate president Chiz Escudero, who pointed out that with P500 billion in excess funds, the state health insurer is losing P20 billion yearly due to inflation.

Escudero said such a significant sum could instead be used for other pivotal projects such as better flood control systems, stronger river and seawall controls, and building climate-resilient communities, among others.

“Inflation pa lang, talo na tayo. Limang daang bilyon ang sobrang pondo ng PhilHealth sa ngayon at sa 4% inflation, ibig sabihin n’yan nawawalan ng P20 billion ang PhilHealth kada taon na hindi nila binibigay na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan dahil lamang hindi nila ginagastos ang pera. Sayang ‘yun at dapat tignan, pag-aralan at busisiin din,” he said.

Escudero stressed that the P20 billion lost to inflation could be used for the other important government projects.

“So dahil hindi nila ginastos ‘yan (unused funds) sa taong 2024, pagpasok ng January 1 (2025) eh nawalan na ng humigit kumulang P20 bilyon na pwede sanang mabili, mabayaran, paggastusan ‘yang pondong ‘yan ng PhilHealth.”

According to Escudero, who has been advocating for a climate-adapted budget for 2025, there are projects that need to be tackled as the Senate is set to deliberate the P6.352 trillion national spending package. These include flood control initiatives in the wake of the flooding in the Bicol region caused by severe tropical storm Kristine.

“Ang flood control budget ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), hindi lamang iyon ang problema. Ang problema ay kamusta naman ang pag-aaral natin kaugnay ng climate change and climate adaptation? Gaano ba kakapal dapat ang ating mga seawall? Gaano ba kataas ang ating mga seawall? Nagbabago ba iyan sa kada probinsiya, kada ilog, sa kada dagat na ginagawan natin ng seawall or river control? May ganoong uri ba ng pag-aaral man lang? Hindi ko alam kung ano ang sagot doon. So bahagi ng pagbubusisi hindi lamang flood control ng DPWH, pero pati na rin ung programa, kaalaman at research ng DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources),” he said.

The Department of Finance (DOF) has reiterated that the use of PhilHealth’s unused government subsidy was mandated under Republic Act No. 11975, or the General Appropriations Act 2024. It stressed that the use of dormant money belonging to a government-owned and controlled corporation was an efficient way to fund urgent government programs and projects such as the emergency allowances of health workers, latest round salary increases and benefits of state employees, as well as key infrastructure projects.

The Supreme Court earlier issued a temporary restraining order on PhilHealth’s transfer of unused funds to the national treasury.

The TRO stopped the scheduled transfer in November of P29.9 billion, representing the fourth and final tranche of the PhilHealth funds amounting to P89.9 billion, which the DOF ordered impounded to fund unprogrammed appropriations in the national budget. — With a previous report from The STAR