RCEF eyed to assist farmers, fishers hit by Kristine

In this photo taken July 19, 2023 a worker prepares varieties of rice being developed by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)to be planted at one of its fields in Los Banos town, Laguna province.

MANILA, Philippines — A measure approved by the bicameral conference committee, expanding the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) from P10 billion to P30 billion yearly, will be substantial in providing help to farmers and fisherfolk displaced by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan of Bicol Saro party-list said the RCEF bill, which has been passed and ratified by the Senate and the House of Representatives, is awaiting the signature of President Marcos.

Yamsuan said the measure would directly benefit about 2.4 million small farmers, with a provision authorizing the distribution of financial assistance to those tilling two hectares and below.

Aside from aiding farmers, the measure also increases funding for the procurement of farm machinery and equipment, solar-powered irrigation facilities, composting facilities for biodegradable wastes and quality inbred rice seeds. It also provides rice credit assistance and training.

“Recovery from the effects of Kristine will not be overnight. This is a continuing process that requires sustained funding and assistance to our farmers and fisherfolk,” Yamsuan said. “We are hopeful the President will sign the bill into law soon so that the RCEF can become a more potent tool to help small farmers.”

The measure also intends to protect consumers as it authorizes the Department of Agriculture (DA) to sell rice reserves of the National Food Authority to government outlets and agencies in times of shortage and high rice prices.

1 million tons of palay lost

The country has lost at least one million tons of palay this year due to the El Niño phenomenon and the series of typhoons, with Kristine being the most devastating to date.

Since January, the local rice industry has lost about 1.02 million tons of palay based on the damage report of the DA.

Kristine alone accounted for half or about 516,438 tons in production losses in the rice industry, the DA said.

Before Kristine battered the country, the DA recorded 507,564.39 tons in palay losses due to El Niño and the series of weather disturbances.

The recorded palay production losses have breached the average annual losses of 500,000 to 600,000 tons, according to DA spokesman Arnel de Mesa.

“We can expect our palay output this year to fall compared to last year because of the extent of damage caused by El Niño and the typhoons,” De Mesa said.

The 1.02 million tons in palay losses translate to around 670,000 tons of milled rice, based on the average billing rate of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Leviste provides relief packs

Meanwhile, in response to the damage caused by Kristine, Leandro Legarda Leviste provided over 150,000 relief packs to typhoon victims in the western part of Batangas.

Leviste, one of the country’s youngest billionaire entrepreneurs, has been mobilizing relief efforts since Oct. 23.

Kristine submerged the towns of Balayan, Calatagan, Lemery, Lian, Nasugbu, Taal and Tuy as well as the city of Calaca.

The relief packs, coordinated through Leviste’s Lingkod Legarda Leviste Foundation, were distributed in 284 barangays in Kristine-affected areas.

Leviste has been supporting long-term recovery efforts and distributed construction materials to families whose houses were destroyed by the typhoon.

His personal funding of the relief operations highlights an urgent response to the needs of his home province.

Leviste’s contribution exceeded the total number of relief packs previously distributed by government agencies across the province.

According to the PSA, there are 155,978 households in western Batangas.

Nasugbu Mayor Antonio Barcelon and other local leaders thanked Leviste for assisting their constituents.