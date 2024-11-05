^

Nation

RCEF eyed to assist farmers, fishers hit by Kristine

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas, Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2024 | 12:00am
RCEF eyed to assist farmers, fishers hit by Kristine
In this photo taken July 19, 2023 a worker prepares varieties of rice being developed by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)to be planted at one of its fields in Los Banos town, Laguna province.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — A measure approved by the bicameral conference committee, expanding the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) from P10 billion to P30 billion yearly, will be substantial in providing help to farmers and fisherfolk displaced by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan of Bicol Saro party-list said the RCEF bill, which has been passed and ratified by the Senate and the House of Representatives, is awaiting the signature of President Marcos.

Yamsuan said the measure would directly benefit about 2.4 million small farmers, with a provision authorizing the distribution of financial assistance to those tilling two hectares and below.

Aside from aiding farmers, the measure also increases funding for the procurement of farm machinery and equipment, solar-powered irrigation facilities, composting facilities for biodegradable wastes and quality inbred rice seeds. It also provides rice credit assistance and training.

“Recovery from the effects of Kristine will not be overnight. This is a continuing process that requires sustained funding and assistance to our farmers and fisherfolk,” Yamsuan said. “We are hopeful the President will sign the bill into law soon so that the RCEF can become a more potent tool to help small farmers.”

The measure also intends to protect consumers as it authorizes the Department of Agriculture (DA) to sell rice reserves of the National Food Authority to government outlets and agencies in times of shortage and high rice prices.

1 million tons of palay lost

The country has lost at least one million tons of palay this year due to the El Niño phenomenon and the series of typhoons, with Kristine being the most devastating to date.

Since January, the local rice industry has lost about 1.02 million tons of palay based on the damage report of the DA.

Kristine alone accounted for half or about 516,438 tons in production losses in the rice industry, the DA said.

Before Kristine battered the country, the DA recorded 507,564.39 tons in palay losses due to El Niño and the series of weather disturbances.

The recorded palay production losses have breached the average annual losses of 500,000 to 600,000 tons, according to DA spokesman Arnel de Mesa.

“We can expect our palay output this year to fall compared to last year because of the extent of damage caused by El Niño and the typhoons,” De Mesa said.

The 1.02 million tons in palay losses translate to around 670,000 tons of milled rice, based on the average billing rate of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Leviste provides relief packs

Meanwhile, in response to the damage caused by Kristine, Leandro Legarda Leviste provided over 150,000 relief packs to typhoon victims in the western part of Batangas.

Leviste, one of the country’s youngest billionaire entrepreneurs, has been mobilizing relief efforts since Oct. 23.

Kristine submerged the towns of Balayan, Calatagan, Lemery, Lian, Nasugbu, Taal and Tuy as well as the city of Calaca.

The relief packs, coordinated through Leviste’s Lingkod Legarda Leviste Foundation, were distributed in 284 barangays in Kristine-affected areas.

Leviste has been supporting long-term recovery efforts and distributed construction materials to families whose houses were destroyed by the typhoon.

His personal funding of the relief operations highlights an urgent response to the needs of his home province.

Leviste’s contribution exceeded the total number of relief packs previously distributed by government agencies across the province.

According to the PSA, there are 155,978 households in western Batangas.

Nasugbu Mayor Antonio Barcelon and other local leaders thanked Leviste for assisting their constituents.

vuukle comment

RICE COMPETITIVENESS ENHANCEMENT FUND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
On EDSA bus lane, driver of senator's SUV allegedly tries to run over enforcer
play

On EDSA bus lane, driver of senator's SUV allegedly tries to run over enforcer

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
A luxury vehicle bearing the plate number of a senator allegedly tried to run over a traffic enforcer after being caught on...
Nation
fbtw
Filing of candidacy for seats in BARMM parliament begins

Filing of candidacy for seats in BARMM parliament begins

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Members of the Philippine Marines and policemen are securing the Bangsamoro capitol in Cotabato City as part of the security...
Nation
fbtw
Marbil defends NCRPO, ACG over POGO raid

Marbil defends NCRPO, ACG over POGO raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A day after the spokesman for the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) branded as “flawed”...
Nation
fbtw
2 NPA 'extortionists' in Bukidnon surrender

2 NPA 'extortionists' in Bukidnon surrender

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
Two members of the New People’s Army in Bukidnon province, who admitted involvement in extortion and coddling of criminals...
Nation
fbtw
2025 voters hit nearly 69 million

2025 voters hit nearly 69 million

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The number of eligible voters for the May 2025 midterm elections has reached almost 69 million, the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 400,000 eligible households waiting for inclusion in 4Ps

Over 400,000 eligible households waiting for inclusion in 4Ps

By Sheila Crisostomo | 47 minutes ago
Over 400,000 waitlisted households have been validated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development to be eligible...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-village chief shot dead, wife wounded

Ex-village chief shot dead, wife wounded

By Cesar Ramirez | 47 minutes ago
A former village chairman was killed while his wife was wounded in an attack by unidentified assailants in this town on...
Nation
fbtw
2 rebels surrender in Bukidnon

2 rebels surrender in Bukidnon

By John Unson | 47 minutes ago
Two suspected communist insurgents surrendered to the military in Bukidnon on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Final voter list out this month

Final voter list out this month

By Rhodina Villanueva | 47 minutes ago
The final list of voters for the 2025 midterm polls is expected to be released by the end of the month after the Commission...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with