^

Nation

Inter-agency meeting in San Pedro seeks to address flooding

Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 6:09pm
Inter-agency meeting in San Pedro seeks to address flooding
Some of the solutions that came up during the inter-agency were the improvement of the city’s drainage systems and sewers, and the construction of pumping station and flood control gates heading to the rivers up to the Laguna Lake.

MANILA, Philippines — An inter-agency meeting was held recently in San Pedro City, Laguna involving top local government officials to discuss long-term solutions to flooding.

Rep. Ann Matibag (1st District, Laguna) along with officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), National Disaster Risk Reduction and theManagement Council (NDRRMC), Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA), and San Pedro’s City engineers are mulling solutions for the city’s flooding problems.

“Permanenteng solusyon at aksyon ang aking hangad para sa aking mga kababayan. Tama na ang pagbabaha. Tama na ang paghihirap ng mga San Pedronian,” Matibag said about the objective of the meeting held at the Silid Quatro SAX in Barangay San Antonio in San Pedro City.

A total of 11 out of 27 barangays in San Pedro City had been submerged in floods especially in areas near the Laguna Lake during the wrath of severe tropical storm Kristine, which also forced the evacuation of citizens. 

Health, education and economic aspects bore the brunt of the wrath brought by heavy rains. 

Some of the solutions that came up during the inter-agency were the improvement of the city’s drainage systems and sewers, and the construction of pumping station and flood control gates heading to the rivers up to the Laguna Lake.

“Ako po’y nagpapasalamat sa DPWH, NDRRMC, sa ating mga engineers at sa LLDA para sa kanilang mga mungkahi nainaasahan na po natin masisimulana upang maayos na ang problem sa baha. Pangarap ko ang flood-free na bayan,” Matibag added.

Filtering rainwater to promote a sustainable lifestyle in the city was also brought up.

“Tayo po ay maninigurado na ating gagamitin ng maayos ang ibinahaging mga government resources para sa proyekto na ito,” the lawmaker said.

Matibag added that she, her husband Atty. Melvin, and the rest of the agencies are working to help displaced residents.

vuukle comment

FLOODS

LAGUNA

SAN PEDRO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO suspends rule on transfer of vehicle ownership

LTO suspends rule on transfer of vehicle ownership

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has suspended its policy imposing a fine of P20,000 on motorists who fail to process the transfer...
Nation
fbtw
Metal detectors, X-ray machines deactivated at NAIA entrances

Metal detectors, X-ray machines deactivated at NAIA entrances

By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
Metal detectors and X-ray machines at the entrances to Ninoy Aquino Internatinal Airport Terminals 1 to 4 have been switched...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City declares state of calamity

Quezon City declares state of calamity

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Several parts of Metro Manila have been affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, with the Quezon City government declaring...
Nation
fbtw
Enhanced accountability processes underscored in COA-World Bank collaboration

Enhanced accountability processes underscored in COA-World Bank collaboration

8 hours ago
The Commission on Audit and the World Bank held a meeting last October 23 to forge stronger collaboration in enhancing accountability...
Nation
fbtw

Army reservist nabbed for indiscriminate firing in Rizal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
An Army reservist was arrested for indiscriminate firing, nearly killing a man in Tanay, Rizal on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec elected vice chair in world electoral bodies

Comelec elected vice chair in world electoral bodies

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections was elected vice chair in the Association of World Election Bodies and the Association of Asian...
Nation
fbtw
Water levels in 10 Luzon dams continue to rise

Water levels in 10 Luzon dams continue to rise

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam reached 200.3 meters as the elevation of nine Luzon dams continue to go up amid the rains brought...
Nation
fbtw
PNP widens search for kidnapped American

PNP widens search for kidnapped American

By Roel PareÃ±o | 20 hours ago
The police and military have expanded the search for Elliot Onil Eastman outside the Zamboanga peninsula, a week after the...
Nation
fbtw

3 vessels ran aground during storm

By Cesar Ramirez | 20 hours ago
At least three cargo vessels were reported to have run aground during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in Romblon, Palawan and Pangasinan provinces.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with