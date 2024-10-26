Inter-agency meeting in San Pedro seeks to address flooding

Some of the solutions that came up during the inter-agency were the improvement of the city’s drainage systems and sewers, and the construction of pumping station and flood control gates heading to the rivers up to the Laguna Lake.

MANILA, Philippines — An inter-agency meeting was held recently in San Pedro City, Laguna involving top local government officials to discuss long-term solutions to flooding.

Rep. Ann Matibag (1st District, Laguna) along with officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), National Disaster Risk Reduction and theManagement Council (NDRRMC), Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA), and San Pedro’s City engineers are mulling solutions for the city’s flooding problems.

“Permanenteng solusyon at aksyon ang aking hangad para sa aking mga kababayan. Tama na ang pagbabaha. Tama na ang paghihirap ng mga San Pedronian,” Matibag said about the objective of the meeting held at the Silid Quatro SAX in Barangay San Antonio in San Pedro City.

A total of 11 out of 27 barangays in San Pedro City had been submerged in floods especially in areas near the Laguna Lake during the wrath of severe tropical storm Kristine, which also forced the evacuation of citizens.

Health, education and economic aspects bore the brunt of the wrath brought by heavy rains.

“Ako po’y nagpapasalamat sa DPWH, NDRRMC, sa ating mga engineers at sa LLDA para sa kanilang mga mungkahi nainaasahan na po natin masisimulana upang maayos na ang problem sa baha. Pangarap ko ang flood-free na bayan,” Matibag added.

Filtering rainwater to promote a sustainable lifestyle in the city was also brought up.

“Tayo po ay maninigurado na ating gagamitin ng maayos ang ibinahaging mga government resources para sa proyekto na ito,” the lawmaker said.

Matibag added that she, her husband Atty. Melvin, and the rest of the agencies are working to help displaced residents.