39 more firearms surrendered to 6th ID by Maguindanao residents

The 6th Infantry Division implementing its Small Arms and Light Weapons Program in six provinces and four cities in Central Mindanao

COTABATO CITY — Residents of different towns in Maguindanao del Sur voluntarily surrendered to the 6th Infantry Division 39 more unlicensed firearms on Tuesday, October 22.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of 6th ID, told reporters on Thursday that the combat rifles, grenade and rocket launchers were voluntarily turned in by residents of different towns in the province in compliance with the division’s Small Arms and Light Weapons Program.

The cache was turned over by owners to the 6th Infantry Battalion, which is a component-battalion of 6th ID, during a simple rite in Barangay Buayan in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

The 6th ID’s SALW Program, complementing Malacañang’s Mindanao peace process, is being implemented by its units in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces and the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

Nafarette said the 39 firearms were surrendered by owners through the joint intercession of Lt. Col. Al Victor Burkley, commanding officer of the 6th IB, the local government units in Maguindanao del Sur and officials of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

Last Monday, officials of the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion, Brig. Gen. Michael Santos of the 603rd Infantry Brigade and Mayor Reynalbert Insular of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur collected 26 assorted firearms and grenade launchers from villagers in the municipality. These are now in the custody of the 6th ID.