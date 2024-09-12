Married cop kills girlfriend, companion in shooting rage

The policeman who killed his girlfriend and a companion late Sept. 9, 2024, in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur is now locked in a police detention facility.

COTABATO CITY— A married police master sergeant shot dead his girlfriend and a companion amid an altercation inside a restaurant in Barangay Mangagoy in Bislig City in Surigao Del Sur late Monday.

In separate reports released on Thursday morning, the Bislig City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-13 said Janeth Catarman Besa, 25, and her 21-year-old friend, Kary Mae Abanggan both died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Their killer, Police Master Sgt. Kenneth Viola Cacho, who is married and assigned at the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Davao Oriental Provincial Police Office, is now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Witnesses and relatives of the victims told reporters that, while inside the roadside restaurant, the 37-year-old Cacho got furious, pulled out his 9 millimeter service pistol and fired at Besa after telling him that she wants to part ways with him.

Besa had reportedly learned from contacts in Cacho's hometown, Cateel in Davao Oriental, about his being a married man and that he lives with his wife somewhere in the Barangay Poblacio of the municipality.

Cacho also killed Abanggan with his service pistol while trying to pacify him.

Relatives of the slain women were quoted in radio reports as saying that they are to prosecute Cacho in court for his gruesome offense with the help of witnesses who had signed written accounts of the incident.