CIDG nabs Albay mayor over 2018 Batocabe slay

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 3:14pm
This file photo shows Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo.
Carlwyn "Awin" Baldo / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Tuesday apprehended Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo over his alleged involvement in the killing of Rep. Rodel Batocabe (AKO BICOL Party-list) in 2018.

According to the CIDG, its operatives arrested Baldo along Nyuda Avenue, Camalig, Albay at approximately 12:45 a.m., Tuesday.

He was then brought to the CIDG office in Albay for “proper documentation and disposition.”

The warrant for Baldo's arrest was issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 3 last August 21, charging Baldo with two counts of non-bailable murder under the Revised Penal Code. 

In a statement, Baldo said that he respects the court’s decision.

"Every trial comes, but some of it just passes by. I believe, just like before, we will overcome this. Now, we will face it with strength and trust in God," he said in Bicolano.

Baldo was identified as the mastermind behind the murder of Batocabe and his bodyguard, SPO1 Orlando Diaz, during a gift-giving event for senior citizens in Barangay Burgos, Daraga, just three days before Christmas in 2018.

The case was first heard before a court in Legazpi City but in 2019, the then-ordered Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the trial to Manila.

The accused posted bail in 2019 and was released from Legazpi City Jail. Baldo also won the mayoral seat of the Daraga town in 2022. 

