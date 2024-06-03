Student dies after motorcycle crash in Kalinga capital

BAGUIO CITY — A student died while being treated in the hospital on Sunday after a motorcycle he was driving rammed into the rear of a car in Tabuk City, Kalinga.

Police said Eric Caldingon, a resident of Tabuk City, was heading toward Capitol Hills at around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday when the accident occurred.

The student was driving the motorcycle when he bumped into a rear of a car which suddenly stopped to avoid colliding with a tricycle it was following. The tricycle also suddenly stopped in the middle of the highway attempting to turn to pick up a passenger on the opposite lane in Tabuk City, Kalinga.

The accident threw the student toward the back wheels of a truck which was also travelling in the same direction.

Rescuers rushed the student to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital but efforts to revive him failed.