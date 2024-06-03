^

Nation

Student dies after motorcycle crash in Kalinga capital

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 5:52pm
Student dies after motorcycle crash in Kalinga capital
File photo of road mishap.
STAR / File

BAGUIO CITY —  A student died while being treated in the hospital on Sunday after a motorcycle he was driving rammed into the rear of a car in Tabuk City, Kalinga.

Police said Eric Caldingon, a resident of Tabuk City, was heading toward Capitol Hills at around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday when the accident occurred. 

The student was driving the motorcycle when he bumped into a rear of a car which suddenly stopped to avoid colliding with a tricycle it was following. The tricycle also suddenly stopped in the middle of the highway attempting to turn to pick up a passenger on the opposite lane in Tabuk City, Kalinga.

The accident threw the student toward the back wheels of a truck which was also travelling in the same direction.

Rescuers rushed the student to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital but efforts to revive him failed.

vuukle comment

KALINGA

ROAD ACCIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoy priest ordained Sacramento auxiliary bishop

Pinoy priest ordained Sacramento auxiliary bishop

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
A 59-year-old Filipino priest from Misamis Oriental was recently ordained as an auxiliary bishop in Sacramento, Californ...
Nation
fbtw

Telcos should be rent-free like water and power utilities, says expert

13 hours ago
A telecommunications operations expert has said that telco services should be treated with the same rights as water and power utilities, as internet connection in the digital age has "evolved into a human right...
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Quezon province road mishap

3 die in Quezon province road mishap

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Three people including minors died while seven others were injured in a smashup involving three vehicles in this town before...
Nation
fbtw
5 convicted sex offenders barred from Philippines

5 convicted sex offenders barred from Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Four Americans and a Briton, all convicted sex offenders, were prevented from entering the country by immigration officers,...
Nation
fbtw
LTO warns vehicle owners: Update change of ownership

LTO warns vehicle owners: Update change of ownership

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Motor vehicle owners should update the Land Transportation Office on changes of ownership following a recent road rage killing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P10.2 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

P10.2 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P10.2 million were seized by naval security personnel in the waters off Sulu...
Nation
fbtw
Baste wishes to end row with Marcoses

Baste wishes to end row with Marcoses

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Davao Mayor Sebastian Duterte is wishing to have peace with the Marcoses, although he clarified that his opinion does not...
Nation
fbtw

‘Tarlac landfill closure poses health risk’

By Ric Sapnu | 19 hours ago
Hospitals in Luzon including in Metro Manila are expected to face a health crisis due to a plan of the government to shut down the lone engineered sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac.
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares holidays in 11 areas

Palace declares holidays in 11 areas

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang has declared non-working holidays in 11 areas in the country to allow residents to commemorate their...
Nation
fbtw
Navy foils delivery to Sulu of P10.2-M worth of imported cigarettes

Navy foils delivery to Sulu of P10.2-M worth of imported cigarettes

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Philippine Navy personnel on Friday seized P10.2 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia that a small boat was supposed...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with