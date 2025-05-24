^

Nation

P4.4-M worth shabu seized in 2 BARMM operations

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 5:37pm
P4.4-M worth shabu seized in 2 BARMM operations
The shabu dealer that policemen had entrapped in Barangay Kabuntalan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte is now locked in a police detention facility.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers seized P4.4 million worth of shabu in separate entrapment operations in two Bangsamoro provinces on Friday, May 23.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Saturday, May 24, that their agents had confiscated P3.4 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped on Friday in Barangay Sundig in Taraka, Lanao del Sur.

Castro said PDEA-BARMM agents immediately frisked and cuffed the suspect after selling to them half a kilo of shabu, costing P3.4 million, during a tradeoff in Barangay Sundig, laid with the help of operatives from different units in Lanao del Sur of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Policemen had also arrested on the same day a peddler from whom they had procured P1 million worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in Barangay Kabuntalan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, PRO-BAR director, had told reporters that personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by their chief, Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, immediately detained the suspect after turning over to them P1 million worth of shabu during a tradeoff in Barangay Kabuntalan.

Madin had said on Saturday that the suspect is now in their custody, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA: No need to appear to contest NCAP apprehension

MMDA: No need to appear to contest NCAP apprehension

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has assured motorists caught violating traffic rules using the no-contact apprehension...
Nation
fbtw
2 injured in Laguna market fire

2 injured in Laguna market fire

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed 300 market stalls in Sta. Cruz, Laguna at dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
A final tally confirming these figures would mark Salceda’s first loss since entering politics in 1998, ending a decades-long...
Nation
fbtw
10 positive for mpox in South Cotabato

10 positive for mpox in South Cotabato

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Ten residents of five towns in South Cotabato and in its capital, Koronadal City, have tested positive for mpox, officials...
Nation
fbtw
Rama files protest, seeks manual recount

Rama files protest, seeks manual recount

By Iris Hazel Mascardo | 19 hours ago
More than a week after the conduct of the midterm polls, former Cebu City mayor and mayoral candidate Michael Rama filed an...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP commends police officers in special election boards

PNP commends police officers in special election boards

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police commended yesterday police officers who served in special election boards (SEBs) in the...
Nation
fbtw
Public warned vs fake Belmonte Facebook account

Public warned vs fake Belmonte Facebook account

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government has warned the public against a Facebook account impersonating Mayor Joy Belmonte.
Nation
fbtw
Polong, sons take oath of office

Polong, sons take oath of office

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Davao City Rep. Paolo “Polong” Duterte and his sons, Omar and Rodrigo II, yesterday took their oaths as representatives...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Garcia did not defy suspension order&rsquo;

‘Garcia did not defy suspension order’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The camp of outgoing Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has denied allegations that she defied the order of the Office of the Ombudsman...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with