COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Clark officials have ordered the closure and full lockdown of Fontana Leisure Park inside the Clark Freeport following the raid.
Release / Clark Development Corporation
Authorities shut down makeshift medical facility in Fontana Leisure Park
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 9:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Clark Development Corporation on Wednesday said two Chinese nationals caught operating a makeshift hospital for Chinese patients believed to be carriers of the novel coronavirus will be held to account.

The CDC, the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's Regional Field Unit, and the Food and Drug Administration arrested two Chinese nationals in a joint operation on Tuesday for illegally operating a makeshift medical facility for Chinese patients at a villa in Fontana Leisure Park in Clark Freeport, Pampanga.

According to a CIDG spot report seen by Philstar.com, police elements were tipped off by a "concerned citizen" after an alleged COVID-19 positive patient, a certain Lee Wang, underwent "medical attention at a Chinese Hospital and Pharmaceutical Store."

"Hence, in coordination with the DOH and FDA, the operatives conducted an inspection and post-marketing surveillance that resulted in the arrest of said suspects," the report read. 

The Chinese nationals—identified as 44-year-old Hu Ling, who supervised the operation, and 38-year-old Lee Seung Hyun, a pharmacist—have since been taken to the PNP regional office in Camp Olivas in San Fernando, Pampanga.

They are facing raps for violations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act of 2009 and the Medical Act of 1959, the CIDG said.

"This illegal activity not only violates the law, but also poses danger to individuals who potentially need medical treatment for the deadly disease. CDC does not and will never tolerate this inside the Clark Freeport," CDC said in a statement.

Clark officials have ordered the closure and full lockdown of Fontana Leisure Park inside the Clark Freeport following the raid.

The corporation is a member of the state-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority Group under the Office of the President.

"Aside from the operators who are now facing criminal charges, the CDC will also hold into account the management of Fontana for allowing this to happen within their property," CDC added. 

"We assure Clark stakeholders, the locators, local communities and residents especially, that we will not stop until all those involved are prosecuted and punished." 

In February, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said that the Chinese government "always requires Chinese citizens overseas to abide by local laws and regulations."

CLARK DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Soldier killed after manning quarantine checkpoint in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 6 hours ago
The fatality, Pfc. Jerome Tahad of the Army's 33rd Infantry Battalion, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.
Nation
fbfb
No soldiers hurt in attacks on Army outposts in Maguindanao town
By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The Datu Saudi police and the Army's 57th IB have confirmed that Dawlah Islamiya gunmen were responsible for the attacks...
Nation
fbfb
Sara to quarantine violators: Prepare P2 million
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday dared quarantine violators to prepare their last will and P2 million for their medical...
Nation
fbfb
Woman held for defying checkpoint in Caloocan
By Rey Galupo | 4 days ago
A woman was arrested in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City on Thursday morning for allegedly trying to defy a checkpoint set up...
Nation
fbfb
National ID system: 5 million registrants eyed this year
By Alexis Romero | May 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is eyeing the registration of the heads of five million low-income families for the national ID system by December to ensure a more efficient distribution of relief assistance in the future.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
22 hours ago
NBI arrests internet personality
By Rey Galupo | 22 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday arrested businessman and social media personality Francis Leo Marcos in connection...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Teacher arrested for Duterte slay offer freed on bail
By Janvic Mateo | 22 hours ago
The public school teacher who was arrested for offering a P50-million reward to anyone who would kill President Duterte has...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
DOJ sets hearing on ex-soldier’s slay next month
By Evelyn Macairan | 22 hours ago
The Department of Justice will conduct next month a preliminary investigation on the killing of retired Army corporal Winston...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Sinas: I have authority to lead NCRPO
By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas believes he still has the authority as commander of Metro Manila’s police force despite the controversy...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
LTFRB sets GCQ guidelines for buses
By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board released yesterday guidelines for the operation of public utility...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with