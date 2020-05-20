Authorities shut down makeshift medical facility in Fontana Leisure Park

MANILA, Philippines — Clark Development Corporation on Wednesday said two Chinese nationals caught operating a makeshift hospital for Chinese patients believed to be carriers of the novel coronavirus will be held to account.

The CDC, the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's Regional Field Unit, and the Food and Drug Administration arrested two Chinese nationals in a joint operation on Tuesday for illegally operating a makeshift medical facility for Chinese patients at a villa in Fontana Leisure Park in Clark Freeport, Pampanga.

According to a CIDG spot report seen by Philstar.com, police elements were tipped off by a "concerned citizen" after an alleged COVID-19 positive patient, a certain Lee Wang, underwent "medical attention at a Chinese Hospital and Pharmaceutical Store."

"Hence, in coordination with the DOH and FDA, the operatives conducted an inspection and post-marketing surveillance that resulted in the arrest of said suspects," the report read.

The Chinese nationals—identified as 44-year-old Hu Ling, who supervised the operation, and 38-year-old Lee Seung Hyun, a pharmacist—have since been taken to the PNP regional office in Camp Olivas in San Fernando, Pampanga.

They are facing raps for violations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act of 2009 and the Medical Act of 1959, the CIDG said.

"This illegal activity not only violates the law, but also poses danger to individuals who potentially need medical treatment for the deadly disease. CDC does not and will never tolerate this inside the Clark Freeport," CDC said in a statement.

Clark officials have ordered the closure and full lockdown of Fontana Leisure Park inside the Clark Freeport following the raid.

The corporation is a member of the state-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority Group under the Office of the President.

"Aside from the operators who are now facing criminal charges, the CDC will also hold into account the management of Fontana for allowing this to happen within their property," CDC added.

"We assure Clark stakeholders, the locators, local communities and residents especially, that we will not stop until all those involved are prosecuted and punished."

In February, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said that the Chinese government "always requires Chinese citizens overseas to abide by local laws and regulations."