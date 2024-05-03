Deniece Cornejo, Cedric Lee get life term

Businessman Cedric Lee (right) surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation late yesterday, hours after his conviction for attacking and holding actor Vhong Navarro for ransom. Ferdinand Guererro, Lees's fellow convict, remains at large.

For Vhong Navarro assault, illegal detention

MANILA, Philippines — A Taguig court yesterday found model Deniece Cornejo, businessman Cedric Lee and two others guilty of serious illegal detention for ransom of actor-host Vhong Navarro.

In 94-page ruling, Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 153 Judge Mariam Biem sentenced Cornejo, Lee, Ferdinand Guerrero and Simeon Palma Raz to life in prison after convicting them for the assault and extortion of Navarro in 2014.

The convicts were also ordered to jointly pay Navarro P100,000 in civil indemnity, P100,000 as moral damages and P100,000 as exemplary damages.

The bail bonds posted by the accused were canceled.

In January 2014, the National Bureau of Investigation filed criminal charges against Cornejo and others in connection with the detention and attack on Navarro.

In her ruling, Biem said that the accused’s plan to restrain Navarro and extort money from him was “all too apparent.”

She noted that it was “very unusual” for all the accused to gather in one place a few hours before the detention and assault of Navarro took place.

Biem said Cornejo’s allegation of rape against Navarro was part of the scheme.

“Cornejo lured… Navarro to her condo unit so that her co-accused attained their purpose of restraining Navarro and later on extort money from (Navarro) before dropping the blotter,” the judge said.

She noted that Cornejo’s bank account number was seen in Lee’s text message to Navarro, “which (was) used where to send the extorted money.”

In 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges filed by Cornejo against Navarro.

Surrender

Late yesterday, Lee went to the NBI headquarters to surrender. NBI director Medardo De Lemos confirmed.

Lee underwent booking procedures and would remain in NBI custody, according to the reports.

In a text message to reporters eorlier yesetrday, Navarro's lawyer Alma Mallonga said the court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Lee and Guererro, who were not present during the promulgation.

Cornejo and Raz, whon where present in court, were immediately commited and detained.

Cornejo is set to be turnover to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandalayong while Raz will be transffered to the Bureau of Corrections in Muntinlup according to the News5.

Philipiine National Police chief information officer Col. Jean Fajardo earlier said the PNP and the other law enforcemnet agencies would initiate appropriate action. She urged Lee and Guererro to surrender.

"It will be in their best interest to surrender to the nearest station', she said in briefing at Camp Crame.

Hold order

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that Lee is the subject of an active hold departure order and has been part of the immigration lookout bulletin (ILBO) since 2014.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandavol said Guerrero is also in the bureau’s ILBO, which directs immigration personnel to note and report to the DOJ if a subject leaves the country.

“The BI is committed to implement said orders if subjects are encountered in any ports of entry or exit,” Sandoval said in a text message.

Decision welcomed

In an episode aired on Thursday, the “It’s Showtime” host welcomed and expressed his gratitude for the court’s decision.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you. Thank you to Taguig RTC for giving me the justice I have long been praying for,” Navarro said.

The actor-host, who turned emotional during his speech, expressed thanks to his family and his partner who stood by him during the decade-long trial.

“To my family, thank you for braving this with me. To Tanya, I know I have a lot of shortcomings, but you did not leave me. I made a lot of mistakes, but you are still here. Let me make it up to you,” he added.

Navarro also thanked his “It’s Showtime” co-hosts who “supported him all throughout.” – Emmanuel Tupas, Ghio On