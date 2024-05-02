^

Authorities destroy almost a hectare cannabis plantation in Tinglayan, Kalinga

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 8:16pm
Authorities destroy almost a hectare cannabis plantation in Tinglayan, Kalinga
Photo of the Cordillera police shows the fully-grown marijuana plants in barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, Kalinga overran by authorities on May 2, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

BAGUIO CITY—  Anti-narcotics agents of the Cordillera police joined in by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine Air Force, Philippines Coast Guard Northeastern Luzon, Philippine Army and police counter-intelligence operatives overran an almost a hectare marijuana plantation in barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, Kalinga on Wednesday.

Amounting to at least P48 million, the marijuana plantation site was tucked at a communal forest with an estimated land area of 8,000 square meters.

A total of 240,000 pieces of fully-grown marijuana were set on fire, Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo said. 

“This successful operation marks a significant milestone in the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat marijuana cultivation in the region,” he stressed.    

He added that the collaborative effort “underscores PRO Cordillera's steadfast commitment to safeguarding communities and upholding the rule of law.”

