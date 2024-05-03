Man charged for P1.36 milion shabu

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal charges were filed against a suspected drug dealer who was caught with 200 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P1.36 million in Quezon City, police announced yesterday.

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, Quezon City Police District director, said Elijah Andrew Pe Benito was charged with drug trafficking before the office of the city prosecutor.

Benito was arrested by operatives of the police Drug Enforcement Group in a sting along EDSA in Barangay Apolonio Samson at around 3:30 p.m. on April 30.