2 found dead in Quezon City home

The remains of a 72-year-old woman and her 37-year-old nephew were in the early stages of decomposition when discovered by police in Barangay Greater Lagro at around 10 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Two people were found dead in their house in Quezon City on Wednesday night.

Probers said the man had not reported to work for several days.

After receiving no response despite repeatedly knocking on the door, the man’s co-worker sought assistance from barangay officials.

After noticing a foul odor, barangay safety officers forced their way into the house and found the victims. There were no signs of forced entry in the house while the victims’ personal belongings were intact.

Probers are looking into the possibility that the victims died of heat stroke.