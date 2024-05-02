'Finally': Michelle Dee gets inked by Apo Whang-Od

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee visited Apo Whang-Od in Buscalan.

On her Instagram account, Michelle posted a video of her getting inked by the national treasure.

"Finally!" she captioned the post.

She thanked her team for making the trip possible.

"Grateful for my team @personifi.io for making this trip with me. What an amazing way to start the month of May and my final days as your reigning queen. (more to come)," she said.

"All love," she added.

Michelle is set to pass her crown to the next Miss Universe Philippines on May 22 in SM Mall of Asia.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 awards Top 3 National Costume winners