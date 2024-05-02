^

Fashion and Beauty

'Finally': Michelle Dee gets inked by Apo Whang-Od

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee visited Apo Whang-Od in Buscalan. 

On her Instagram account, Michelle posted a video of her getting inked by the national treasure.  

"Finally!" she captioned the post. 

She thanked her team for making the trip possible. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

"Grateful for my team @personifi.io for making this trip with me. What an amazing way to start the month of May and my final days as your reigning queen. (more to come)," she said. 

"All love," she added. 

Michelle is set to pass her crown to the next Miss Universe Philippines on May 22 in SM Mall of Asia. 

RELATEDMiss Universe Philippines 2024 awards Top 3 National Costume winners

vuukle comment

MICHELLE DEE
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with