Police captain killed by man he frisked for gun possession in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 3:19pm
Police captain killed by man he frisked for gun possession in Maguindanao del Norte
Police Captain Roland Moralde died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A police captain was killed by a man he tried to disarm alone when he noticed a pistol tucked in his waist while in a market in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte at about noontime Thursday.

Captain Roland Moralde of the 14th Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the Police Regional Office-Bansgamoro Autonomous Region, died on the spot from bullet wounds in the upper torso and head.

His attacker, Mohiden Ramalan Untal, was killed by pursuing policemen for resisting arrest.

Major Christopher Cabugwang, Parang municipal police chief, told reporters that Moralde, who was passing by the public market in the town proper of the municipality, tried to frisk Untal for possession of a pistol, but he resisted and opened fire.

Moralde managed to return fire before he slumped on the ground face down.

Untal, who was slightly wounded in the shootout, tried to run away but was eventually neutralized by responding policemen and barangay tanods when he aimed his gun at them.

Moralde succumbed to bullet wounds in the head and upper torso, according to Cabugwang.

