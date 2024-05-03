New CIDG chief named

MANILA, Philippines — A senior police official who once led the police forces in Western Visayas and Manila is the new director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has designated Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) head Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco as the new chief of the CIDG.

Francisco replaced Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., who was designated head of the Area Police Command Northern Luzon.

Apart from the DIDM, Francisco was the PNP’s director for operations. He also held the posts of director of the Western Visayas police and chief of the Manila Police District

As head of the PNP’s primary investigation arm, Francisco will supervise the investigation of crimes involving economic sabotage and other high-profile crimes perpetrated by organized syndicates as well as the conduct of operations against organized crime groups.

Replacing Francisco in the DIDM is Maj. Gen. Matthew Baccay, who was previously assigned in the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management.

The designation of the three officials took effect on Thursday.