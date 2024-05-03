^

New rules set after EDSA-Kamuning flyover closure snarls traffic

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
May 3, 2024 | 12:00am
New rules set after EDSA-Kamuning flyover closure snarls traffic
Enforcers direct motorists on EDSA’s southbound lane to turn right on Scout Borromeo street to ease congestion along the highway yesterday. Photo at left shows acting Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes, Department of Public Works and Highways-National Capital Region director Loreta Malaluan and representatives from other government agencies inspecting the rehabilitation of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover’s southbound lane in Quezon City.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) imposed new measures yesterday after officials observed congestion along the service road below the closed EDSA-Kamuning flyover.

Acting MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said that starting today, all motorcycles are barred from traversing the EDSA service road’s southbound lane, which only four-wheeled vehicles should use.

Motorcycles would be guided by traffic enforcers to drive from EDSA toward Scout Borromeo, Panay Avenue, Mother Ignacia Avenue and Scout Albano or Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive, the MMDA said in a statement.

A team from the MMDA led by Artes observed “slow-moving traffic” along the EDSA service road during yesterday’s inspection of the flyover’s southbound lane, which was closed on May 1. The tail of the traffic gridlock reached Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive.

The southbound portion of the flyover would be off-limits to vehicles to allow for the repair of its deck or flooring, which developed cracks. It is expected to be reopened to motorists on Oct. 25.

Only southbound buses of the EDSA Bus Carousel would be allowed to enter the flyover, while the northbound direction would remain open to vehicular traffic.

The MMDA said it would also ask the Department of Transportation that manages the EDSA Bus Carousel to order buses to use the EDSA service road, instead of the flyover, from 11 p.m. “to ensure uninterrupted retrofitting works at the flyover.”

According to the MMDA, an estimated 24,000 four-wheeled vehicles and 23,000 motorcycles use the southbound direction of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover every day.  

