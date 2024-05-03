BIR files raps vs firm over P200 milion fake receipts

According to BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr., the company used fake receipts by claiming them as part of its cost of sales for taxable year 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) yesterday filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal charges against the corporate officers and an accountant of a trading company for allegedly using P200 million worth of fake receipts.

The accountant, he said, supplied the receipts of fake businesses owned by her relatives.

“The company accountant conspired with her relatives to create fake businesses so the company can use the fake receipts of those businesses in claiming expenses,” Lumagui said.

He said the corporate officers and the accountant of the firm, as well as the owners of the fake businesses that provided the fake receipts, will face charges of violating the National Internal Revenue Code, including Section 254 (attempt to evade or defeat tax), Section 255 (failure to supply correct and accurate information, Section 253b (willful aiding or abetting).

They also face charges of violating Section 257b (knowingly making false entries or fictitious names in the books of accounts) and Section 264b (violations related to the printing of such receipts of invoices) of the same law.