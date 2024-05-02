WATCH: Filipinos warmly welcome Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios has landed on Philippine shores and was met with a throng of fans waiting in the airport.

The Nicaraguan beauty queen, the first from her country to win the highly-coveted crown, arrived last night in Manila.

Wearing a puffed one-shoulder pink dress, she was met by the press and fans alike.

"I'm really, really interested in your language, so I want to learn more about the Philippines," Palacios said to reporters.

She also mentioned that she wanted to try Beef Mechado.

Palacios also posted clips and videos of her arrival to the country.

Miss Universe 2023 will be staying in the country from May 1 to 6 for a series of events. This is part of her Asian tour, with stops in other countries like Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and China.

RELATED: Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua wins Miss Universe 2023, first for her country