Hypnotized by Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier has transformed its Greenbelt 3 boutique into an immersive space, where visitors are welcomed by bold black-and-white visuals, beautifully complemented by soft pink hues.

Shoppers be warned — there’s a spinning optical wheel of Viv’ Choc bags at the Roger Vivier store.

It’s the heart of the “Vivier Op-Tical” pop-up, and content creator Gabbie Mariano, a red carpet style favorite known for mixing up tailored silhouettes with interesting details, is the first to be willfully hypnotized by a pair of black and white Viv’ Rangers loafers.

Stylist Myrrh Lao To’s clients, like superstar Sarah Geronimo, are synonymous with even bigger glamour, but for his personal style, Lao To loves finishing off his monochromatic coordinated looks with chunky footwear, gravitating towards the cheeky contrast of a comfortable silhouette and refined materiality of the Slidy Viv’ mules in lurex and the denim Viv’ Rangers.

Patricia Prieto and Ella Pangilinan showed up in their Trompettes; Prieto swears they’re her most comfortable stilettos. “I can basically run in them,” she confesses, this time eyeing the Mary Janes in black.

“The ‘60s were a vibe for Roger Vivier,” creative director Gherardo Felloni spills in the press release. “It was all about refined innovation. I’ve been itching to bring those timeless gems back in a way that feels fresh, fun and modern.”

The collection pays homage to France’s avant-garde movement in the ‘60s. The ephemeral redesign, up until the end of the month, recreates a glimpse at this pivotal time in history. The Swinging Sixties meets the Space Age as groovy bubbly pink walls and wavy archways lead you inside. Mod black and white stripe carpets match the collection.

Myrrh Lao To

House classics like the I Love in slingback and pump iterations are in on the optical fun with monochrome spirals that’ll make your head spin (in the best way, of course).

The House’s signature Belle Vivier style, immortalized by French actress and style icon Catherine Deneuve in Belle de Jour (1967), makes its due appearance in two distinct styles: there’s a graphic black-on-white colorway, or a subtler option with a tone-on-tone design. A pastel pink slingback takes on the season’s ladylike leanings, but gives it high shine with the use of patent leather. The elegant Viv’ Canard — named after its pinched front that is inspired by a duck’s beak — goes modish and fun as black and white slingbacks.

Ella Pangilinan Miranda with the Viv Podium Ankle strap on display.

The bags and accessories complete the collection. Vivier’s signature, the oversized buckle, serves as the canvas for thousands of hand-placed crystals. The Jewel Flower bag is the perfect conversation starter with soft wool fringes, a bejeweled handle, and an adjustable calfskin shoulder strap for hands-free ease. The Broche Vivier sailor hat in tweed comes with a matching bag. Animalia, a big trend for fall/winter 2024, was also a big trend in the ‘60s. Bold zebra stripes feel refined and contemporary as a shoulder bag.

Don’t let mixing metals discourage you; Mega editor-in-chief Peewee Reyes Isidro highly encourages it. The Viv’ Podium ankle strap pump, with its gold buckle heel, looks perfect with the silver buckles of the fan favorite Viv’ choc bags, spliced down the middle in contrasting panels of black and white.

Gabbie Mariano

There’s also something for fans who like their color. Limited-edition capsule collections featuring the Belle Vivier slingbacks, Trompette mules, and Flower Strass pumps come in collectible colorways. Purchases at the pop-up come with a garment bag for your shoes, hand-painted with the shoe of your choice.

Men and women love the Viv’ Rangers loafers.

In the Philippines, Roger Vivier is located in Greenbelt 3, Ayala Center, Makati.