A curated J-beauty shopping experience

What’s great about Japanese beauty is that you can experience great quality and the latest innovation, whatever your budget is. Filipinos are no strangers to this. While we love our luxury mainstays like Shiseido and more affordable brands under its umbrella company like Anessa sun care and Tsubaki hair care, with the boom of Japanese tourism in recent years comes an influx of J-beauty, ranging from holy grail drugstore items you might’ve seen on social media or even novel products from your late-night Donki haul.

There can be too much of a good thing in this case, and Mitsukoshi Beauty stands out as a voice of reason, solidifying itself as a destination for its curation since it opened in 2022. Curated by Mai Okabe, overseas cosmetic buyer of Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. merchandising division, she introduced Filipinos to niche luxury bath products from Waphyto, E-Standard, and La Casta. “There are many good products in J-beauty. I select products that are easy to use and appropriate for the weather,” Okabe says during the event with The Beauty Edit.

Two years in, she solidified its mission as a one-stop shop for J-beauty with the launch of J Cosme, her curation of drugstore cosmetics. Together with existing brands, the additions highlight natural ingredients, minimalism, and long-term wellness, reflecting the Japanese beauty philosophy to bring out your “essential beauty,” as Okabe says. Here are some standout products.

Mitsukoshi Beauty is located at the ground floor of Mitsukoshi BGC at the podium of The Seasons Residences, 8th Ave, Taguig. Follow @mitsukoshi_beauty on Instagram for updates.

The public organic

Essential oil obsession is big in J-beauty and The Public Organic uses the best ones to create gentle yet effective makeup, skincare, and hair care. Their Japan bestsellers include The Public Organic Essential Oil Body Soap, which nourishes and cleanses while promoting skin health and hydration, and The Public Organic Super Positive Frankincense & Ylang-ylang Essential Oil Shampoo Treatment, a nutrient-rich shampoo designed to repair and strengthen hair. In our humid weather, I find that the Super Bouncy Essential Oil Shampoo (pictured) actually delivers volume while keeping my thin hair moisturized and super fragrant.

Super million hair

J-beauty is so meticulous that they even have a makeup product for your hair. A 30-year-old revolutionary J-beauty secret, Super Million Hair gives the illusion of a fuller, more voluminous mane while also covering gray hairs. Simply sprinkle the Super Million Hair Building Fibers (pictured) to your thinning, balding, or gray hair spots, then spray with Super Million Hair Mist to keep the fibers locked in place for hours despite rain, wind and sweat.

Naturie

Trending in English-speaking social media for years now, Naturie’s Hatomugi Skin Conditioner is one of those products you just have to buy when you’re in Japan. It’s popular for helping acne-prone skin, even easing eczema and keratosis pilaris on some, while it’s no replacement for medication, it’s that missing step your regimen needs when nothing seems to work. Lightweight superfood Hatomugi extracts enhance your skin barrier’s health and moisture retention. Ditch those dodgy online sellers and have peace of mind by shopping for the real thing at Mitsukoshi Beauty.

Kate Tokyo

Kate Tokyo is a daring and experimental makeup brand inspired by the energy of Tokyo, where eccentric and avant-garde styles dominate. Its products, like the bestselling Lip Monster (pictured in Souffle Matte in the shade M08 Roaring Banquet) and Crushed Diamond Eyes, empower city-dwellers to create unique styles and live out its “No More Rules” motto.

Kobako

J-beauty has a detail-oriented approach and its arsenal of high-caliber tools delivers that. Kobako is a J-beauty tool brand that creates chic, compact and portable tools that meet professional standards. They carry a wide range of Kobako products at Mitsukoshi Beauty, and there’s a variety of lash curlers. There’s one for your corner lashes, lower lashes, or one especially for downward lashes… Kobako’s that brand that somehow has those beauty tools that you wish existed.

Canmake

Find your inner kawaii with Canmake’s playful and vibrant makeup collection. Beloved by stylish teens, trendy executives, and professional makeup artists seeking quality cosmetics, Canmake’s cutesy skincare and makeup products, like the popular Metalook Mascara, are packed with moisturizing ingredients, giving you a healthy, natural look. The Metalook Mascara features a unique metal comb for complete lash control, allowing you to create beautifully clustered lashes that stay in place for hours, even in water, sweat and sebum.

K-palette

A Filipino favorite for its award-winning Real Lasting Eyeliner, their 1Day Tattoo Glimmer Liquid in 03 Moon Shine completes the look. K-Palette sets the standard for long-lasting, high-performance, certified-safe makeup designed to enhance your natural beauty.