Airline unveils all-Business Class suite featuring 24-inch 4K screen

At the formal unveiling of the Aria Suite, flanked by flight attendants, from left: Cathay Pacific Chief Financial Officer Rebessa Sharpe, CEO Ronald Lam, special guest Fala Chan, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau, Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowen.

MANILA, Philippines — Flying can be a pleasant experience with all the onboard amenities. Depending on the aircraft used, there are different types of cabins that cater to different types of needs and preferences.

Cathay Pacific introduced a new way to experience air travel via its Aria Suite on board the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The airline unveiled its all-new Business class, Aria Suite, together with its new Premium Economy and refreshed Economy, onboard its newly retrofitted Boeing aircraft.

Official unveiling

This whole new cabin experience was introduced by Cathay Pacific at a special ceremony for distinguished guests, valued customers and Cathay members, members of the media and Cathay employees at Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited’s (HAECO) hangar facility at Hong Kong International Airport last October 16, 2024.

At the unveiling, Cathay Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “At Cathay, we believe in moving people forward in life. This purpose goes beyond simply flying customers to their destinations; we are deeply woven into Hong Kong’s identity as a global aviation hub. To solidify our role in both the industry and the community, we’ve committed a significant investment of over HK$100 billion over the next seven years into our fleet, cabin products, lounges, and digital and sustainability leadership, reflecting our confidence in Hong Kong’s long-term growth and its position as a key player in global aviation.”

She added: “As part of this evolution, we are excited to introduce new seat products over the next three years, each designed to elevate the inflight experience for our customers. First, we are launching our all-new Business and Premium Economy cabins, and a refreshed Economy cabin on our retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER. This will be followed by a new world-leading First class experience onboard our 777-9s, and a brand-new flat-bed Business class product on our Airbus A330s. Through our investments in cutting-edge aircraft, innovative technology and groundbreaking facilities, we are dedicated to moving beyond expectations – in the air, on the ground and in every experience we create.”

In the highly anticipated Aria Suite, Cathay Pacific has placed customer experience at the heart of the design and conception of its new Business class. Artistry and craftsmanship have gone into every detail to create a holistic and immersive experience where comfort, privacy and a sense of personal space have been completely reimagined for customers.

A look at Cathay Pacific's Aria Suite

Enhanced privacy

The retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER is configured in a three-class layout with a total of 361 seats, comprising 45 flat-bed Business, 48 Premium Economy, and 268 Economy seats.

In addition to retaining some of customers’ favorite features of Cathay Pacific’s existing Business class seats — such as the reverse herringbone arrangement, a generous bed and ample storage — the Aria Suite features an enhanced level of privacy with the addition of a suite door, which creates a unique space, thus giving customers the ability to work, rest and relax in true comfort.

Center-seat customers have the option to deploy the movable partition to enjoy an elevated level of privacy, or to have it open for a shared Business class experience with their travel partner.

Cathay Pacific has also created a personal in-suite space that instills an air of relaxation from the moment customers step inside, as they can customize the ambience of their suite through the various lighting options available at the touch of a button. Alternatively, customers can just let the aircraft set the mood for them with the airline’s activity-based pre-sets.

Likewise, the Aria Suite builds on airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment experience by providing customers with a 24-inch 4K ultra high definition screen that is the largest ever offered by the airline. Customers may pair this with their Bluetooth-enabled headphones to enjoy an even more personalized entertainment experience.

The Aria Suite also caters to the evolving digital needs of customers, who will delight in finding that the marble-style surface side console has a built-in wireless charger, perfect for charging their smartphones and other personal devices with ease simply by placing them on the dedicated spot. Alternatively, USB-A, USB-C, and AC power outlets are also available to suit customers’ needs, while the large table features an integrated personal electronic device (PED) holder.

Moreover, all-Business suite is equipped with a unique space for customers to stow their belongings safely and securely while working or relaxing during the flight. Care has at the same time been considered when the details of each cabin was thought of and designed, including the console, with a slide-away drawer, the soft-touch suede walls, the natural wool seat, the seamless bed surface, the soft leather headrest, among others.

On October 18, two days after its official unveiling, Cathay Pacific’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft debuted on its Hong Kong-Beijing route before progressively being deployed on other regional and long-haul routes.

