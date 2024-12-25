5 destinations for your holiday road trip

MANILA, Philippines — Suddenly thought of going on a road trip this holiday vacation for a change? It’s an idea that excites you, since it is a complete deviation from the usual Christmas celebration that you have at home, and your spouse and your two teenaged kids meet it with complete approval. There is still time to do so, especially between Christmas Day and New Year, but where?

Here are five suggested destinations, depending on how far you want to go on that road trip you’re planning.

1. North: Vigan, Ilocos Sur

Should you choose to head up north to Ilocos Sur, you will find a place that offers multiple attractions.

Vigan lets you bask in its colonial history and heritage as you visit Calle Crisologo and marvel at all the preserved colonial architecture that transports you back in time.

You can also go ahead and experience historic destinations such as the Baluarte, where animals of different species thrive. And for the adventurous, there’s the Paoay Sand Dunes a little farther north.

The Paoay Sand Dunes in Ilocos Sur

2. South: San Pablo, Laguna

If you’re only willing to travel a couple of hours outside the metro for your road trip, it should be rewarding to go down south to the province of Laguna, specifically the city of San Pablo, which is known as the City of Seven Lakes.

This charming destination offers a tranquil retreat for nature lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

You can explore the breathtaking namesake seven crater lakes, each with its unique allure, from the serene waters of Lake Sampaloc to the picturesque Lake Pandin.

For a taste of history, step into Sulyap Gallery Café, which is housed in a beautifully preserved Spanish-era house that offers a glimpse into the past. The food scene in the city is also vibrant, making it a fun destination to go on a food trip with family and friends.

Pandin Lake in San Pablo, Laguna

3. West: The Island Coves of Zambales

If you’re thinking of heading for the beach, you will be met with crowds if you head for La Union in the north or Batangas in the south.

There’s another direction you can take, which a road trip gives you the freedom to do, and that is heading west to the Zambales coastline facing the West Philippine Sea. There, you can take a mesmerizing boat ride to any of its popular coves.

Good choices would be the well-known Anawangin and Nagsasa Coves, which take around an hour to get to by motorboat from the shores of San Antonio, Zambales. You can spend a few days camping on its tranquil land while enjoying the pure, untouched wonders of nature.

Nagsasa Cove in Zambales

4. East: The Province of Aurora

From the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), you can head east to visit the province of Aurora. While the most well-known spot in the area is the surfing town of Baler, there are also a number of gems just waiting to be discovered.

On a road trip to Aurora, you will be driving through the stunning mountain landscape of Nueva Vizcaya. Upon reaching Aurora, you can choose to visit places like the grand Ditumabo Falls, better known as the Mother Falls; the Millennium Balete tree, which stands as an ancient natural wonder; and the Dinalungan River, where you can hike and take in the rare wildlife. Then you can head for Baler to surf and chill!

Ditumabo Falls in Baler, Aurora

5. The Metro: Antipolo

Fancy a drive but don’t want to pass through an expressway or go too far? There’s always nearby Antipolo just east of Metro Manila that you can rely on.

Antipolo, along with the nearby towns and cities in the closer parts of Rizal province, has quite a number of attractions within reach.

There’s the popular Hinulugang Taktak waterfalls, the Masungi Georeserve for hiking and adventure enthusiasts, and the Antipolo Cathedral and the Pinto Art Museum for those who want to take in some culture.

Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo, Rizal

