Visita Iglesia: Lucerne, Switzerland

LUCERNE, Switzerland – Besides the Alps, chocolates, cows and fondue, Switzerland teems with many churches to fill the “pray” part of every “eat, pray, love” itinerary.

In Lucerne, straddling majestically along the river Reuss is the Jesuit Church, the country’s first huge Baroque church built north of the Alps.

Built the Jesuits as a church associated with a college erected in Lucerne for the Counter-Reformation, the church was first constructed in 1667, and was not completed until 1893 due to lack of funds.

But today, the church is an icon of a very stylish and luxurious Lucerne. In the afternoons, children play with wild ducks and swans on the Reuss just in front the church. In the evenings, violinists or other musicians position in front the church doors, lending a romantic accompaniment for those dining al fresco.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Jesuit Church facade

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Well-preserved Medieval paintings in building facades

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Modern apartments

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Well-preserved Medieval paintings in building facades

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Ceiling paintings on the bridge pews meant to give Counter-Reformation catechesis