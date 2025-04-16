^

Travel and Tourism

Visita Iglesia: Lucerne, Switzerland

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 5:00pm
Visita Iglesia: Lucerne, Switzerland
Lucerne sits amid snowcapped mountains on Lake Lucerne
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

LUCERNE, Switzerland – Besides the Alps, chocolates, cows and fondue, Switzerland teems with many churches to fill the “pray” part of every “eat, pray, love” itinerary.

In Lucerne, straddling majestically along the river Reuss is the Jesuit Church, the country’s first huge Baroque church built north of the Alps.

Built the Jesuits as a church associated with a college erected in Lucerne for the Counter-Reformation, the church was first constructed in 1667, and was not completed until 1893 due to lack of funds.

But today, the church is an icon of a very stylish and luxurious Lucerne. In the afternoons, children play with wild ducks and swans on the Reuss just in front the church. In the evenings, violinists or other musicians position in front the church doors, lending a romantic accompaniment for those dining al fresco.

Jesuit Church facade
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Well-preserved Medieval paintings in building facades 
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Modern apartments
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Well-preserved Medieval paintings in building facades 
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Ceiling paintings on the bridge pews meant to give Counter-Reformation catechesis
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
One of the city's fountains that serves as both a small pool and a source of potable water from the Alps
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

 

LUCERNE

SWITZERLAND

VISITA IGLESIA
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with