Oreo creates history: First cookie to dunk in the Milky Way

Bringing space exploration to Southeast Asia with the OREO Space Dunk Cookie

MANILA, Philippines — OREO, the world’s beloved cookie brand, known for its legacy of sparking wonder and creating epic moments for fans is taking playfulness to interstellar new heights this April and pushing the boundaries of imagination with a gravity-defying space dunk.

On April 11, OREO hosted a star-studded launch event graced by some of Southeast Asia’s biggest social personalities at Nimo Highlands, Bandung Indonesia.

The biggest draw? The historic launch of the first OREO cookie into the Milky Way, in partnership with space agency Sent Into Space, in a broadcast live streamed from Nimo Highland, Indonesia.

“OREO has always believed in pushing the boundaries of playfulness. By sending the cookie into space—which for ages has sparked our collective human imaginations and pushed the frontiers of science, we’re taking this to the next level!" Lucas Levy, Mondelez SEA regional marketing director, said.

"OREO Space Dunk highlights our enduring commitment to ignite imagination, inspire curiosity and bring people together through out-of-this-world experiences that fans have come to love,” Levy added.

But beyond the milestone-defining moment, OREO had another surprise in store for the lucky attendees!

It unveiled the OREO Spaceburst Cream cookie in Southeast Asia—a limited-edition flavor with a subtle cooling sensation that feels like space in a bite.

Limited edition cookie in 5 galactic designs

Photo Release Cookie embossments (from left to right): Rocket, Helmet, Telescope, Star Gaze, Shooting Star

Take your tastebuds on a trip around the universe with the new Spaceburst Cream, a decadent space-inspired flavor with a subtle cooling sensation to make you feel like you are in space eating the cookie.

The OREO Space Dunk cookies feature five Galactic-themed embossments of varying rarities including Rocket, Helmet, Telescope, Star Gaze and the Shooting Star—the rarest of the series.

This new flavor is available for a limited time only in Multipack (P91 SRP) and Full Slug (P43 SRP).

In addition to the limited edition Spaceburst Cream cookie, OREO Space Dunk is also including the fan-favorite core flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry which are available in Multipack (P79 SRP) and Full Slug (P37 SRP).

Impactful activations

Dunk into the Milky Way Virtually until June 6

Until June 6, OREO also rolls out its very first experience to bring the Milky Way Dunk into the hands of the consumers. They can experience dunking OREO cookies into the Milky Way virtually, collecting points for every dunk to stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Exciting prizes await in the bi-weekly draw where consumers can get limited-edition OREO Spacedunk Merch, and out-of-this-world prizes will be awarded in the grand draw such as a PlayStation® 5 Console, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and a grand prize of OREO Space-themed Trip to Tokyo, Japan!

To participate in the game, scan the QR code on OREO Spacedunk packs or head to www.oreospacedunk.com. Get over 10x more bonus points when you scan the rare Shooting Star embossed OREO Space Dunk cookie. Stay tuned to OREO’s social page https://www.facebook.com/OreoPhilippines/ for more details.

Immersive experience on April 27

Beyond the space launch, OREO will bring the Space Dunk experience closer to fans through exciting local activation on April 27, featuring a pop-up display installation in Bonifacio Global City.

Fans have the chance to immerse themselves in the OREO Spacedunk experience, learn more about the OREO Milkyway Dunk activation and the prizes they can get, and get a chance to win exclusive OREO Spacedunk Merch, making this campaign an unforgettable journey from shelf to space.

The campaign invites fans to share their excitement and connect with fellow enthusiasts online using the hashtags #OreoSpaceDunk #OreoMilkywayDunk.

Whether you’re an avid space exploration enthusiast, a fan of OREO, or both, this collection is an invitation to discover a playful range of cookie embossments, participate in fun games, and enjoy the limited edition Spaceburst Cream cookie during memorable moments with friends and family.

The OREO Space Dunk Cookie collection is now available in stores as well as in Lazada, Shopee and Tiktok Shop.

For more information and updates on the OREO Space Dunk cookies, fans can go to www.oreospacedunk.com and follow OREO on Facebook and Instagram to be among the first to know about future brand news.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by OREO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.