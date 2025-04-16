Scent of Filipino pride finds a home in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Looking at the minimalist glass bottles on the shelves of Ian Darcy Oil-Rich Fragrance Collections in Singapore, you’d be amazed at how subtle shifts in the season of flower harvesting can change the color of perfume oils—but not the scent.

Ian Darcy Lumibao, co-owner of the proudly Filipino perfume brand, observed this firsthand during a visit to their fragrance supplier in Grasse, France—the world’s perfume capital.

“We were just happy to see our brand name printed on the boxes beside international ones like Gucci,” Ian shares. “That moment gave us hope that we can really dream big for this brand.”

This dream is already blooming abroad. Ian Darcy recently launched its first overseas branch in Singapore, at the iconic Lucky Plaza on Orchard Road, a beloved spot for Filipino workers and travelers.

During the launch, celebrity guest Ian Veneracion drew a crowd so large, some people initially thought that he was the brand's namesake founder.

(From left) Ian Darcy Group of Companies co-founder Allan Lainez, celebrity Ian Veneracion, Ian Darcy Group of Companies co-founder Ian Darcy Lumibao and operations manager Angelo Lainez

“We really didn’t expect the turnout, inside and outside the mall. Nakakakilig,” Allan Lainez, co-owner of Ian Darcy, says.

“We really wanted to bring Ian Darcy abroad, and Singapore felt like the right first step. The mall was actually looking for a perfume brand in the Philippines a few years ago, and they picked us,” he adds.

For Ian and Allan, giving Filipinos access to high-quality fragrances is something to be proud of—whether they’re in Quezon City or Qatar.

The scent of a vision

Their journey began with humble roots.

“We started with a small capital, joining seasonal expo bazaars. We had to learn how to move in the industry step by step. Wala kaming koneksyon noon, so we really had to do things the hard way,” the partners share, explaining how they would sleep for only two hours a day, and do the mixing and selling themselves.

Their commitment to growth, without shortcuts, has made the brand what it is today: almost 200 branches nationwide, strong relationships with retail giants SM and Robinsons, and a presence on Lazada and Shopee.

Ian Darcy has steadily grown its reach without abandoning its principles. “We take pride in our sellers,” Ian says. “They’re kind, they don’t hard-sell, and they know the product. That’s important for us.”

Today, the brand employs nearly 700 people, who receive HMO coverage, SSS, accident insurance and more. “They’re our motivation now. It’s more about the people behind the counters, and their families depending on them,” he says.

Their newest advocacy focuses on something close to home: education. Through a partnership with the Philippine Normal University, Ian Darcy is granting scholarships to aspiring teachers.

Knowing your customers

IAN x IAN. Celebrity guest Ian Veneracion draws a crowd so large at Lucky Plaza Mall, Singapore.

Ian Darcy perfumes were never meant to compete with luxury names. Instead, they're everyday wear that lets people feel good without breaking the bank.

“Use us every day—even if you’re just going to the supermarket or doing the laundry,” Ian smiles. They see themselves as a substitute for luxury perfumes—not a copy, but an accessible alternative.

Still, the brand has evolved. Customers now use Ian Darcy scents for special occasions too—a sign of the brand’s growing prestige and uncompromising quality.

The brand offers over 70 oil-rich inspired scents, designed to match every mood and moment. In Singapore, some variants are available exclusively—to suit the region’s tropical climate and humidity.

“Our oil-rich formulas are designed to last longer and stay true even after hours,” Ian explains, noting how the perfumes cater even to those with “acidic” skin types, whose body chemistry often alters how perfumes smell.

Sourcing perfume oils from Grasse is only part of the story. All other components are proudly Philippine-made, with production based in their factory in Lipa, Batangas. A newer, more modern facility is already underway to support the brand’s growing demand.

Inspired scents exist in a legally accepted space. Since fragrances aren’t protected by copyright law and most formulas aren’t patented, brands can legally craft similar scents—so long as they don’t use the original brand’s name or logo.

Ian Darcy offers quality alternatives without pretense, allowing more people to enjoy beautiful fragrances every day. But who knows? The brand may surprise us with its very own line of scents soon.

Regional expansion is on the horizon. The brand is eyeing Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and India—a market with its own rich fragrance culture that excites the team.

“We’re just getting started,” Allan says. “But we’ll never forget where we came from.”

Editor's Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Ian Darcy. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.