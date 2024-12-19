Celebrate 'A Timeless Christmas' at Taal Vista Hotel

Taal Vista Hotel invites you to experience the magic of A Timeless Christmas with a range of festive offerings that blend tradition and nostalgia.

MANILA, Philippines — This holiday season, Taal Vista Hotel invites you to experience the magic of A Timeless Christmas with a range of festive offerings that blend tradition and nostalgia. From unforgettable stays in charming rooms to delightful culinary experiences, Taal Vista Hotel is the ultimate destination to celebrate the season with loved ones, where you’ll feel at home in Tagaytay.

Yuletide classics: A cozy Christmas escape

For a heartwarming holiday retreat, guests can book the Yuletide Classics room package, starting at P8,000 net per night in a Superior Room. This package includes:

with breakfast for two adults and two children A delightful pairing of bibingka and puto bumbong served with two cups of hot tsokolate batirol, tea or brewed coffee, available from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lobby Lounge during their stay

This cozy experience blends holiday nostalgia with delightful local flavors, perfect for families looking to unwind and create lasting memories.

Indulgent Holidays: A season of festive feasts

Make this holiday season unforgettable with a stay in our Ridge Rooms.

For those craving a more indulgent holiday experience, Taal Vista Hotel offers the Indulgent Holidays package, starting at P11,500 net per night in a Superior Room. Available on Dec. 20-23, Dec. 26-30, 2024 and Jan. 1, 2025, this package includes:

with breakfast buffet for two adults and two children (5 years and below) Lunch or dinner buffet at Veranda for two adults

Treat your loved ones to a season filled with indulgent feasts and cherished moments.

A merry gathering: Christmas Eve celebration

On December 24, join the festive cheer at the Grand Ballroom with an extravagant Christmas Eve Buffet. From 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., enjoy a grand dinner buffet paired with two rounds of refreshing drinks, including soda, juices, local beers or a glass of house wine.

P3,950 net per person

50% off for children aged 6-12 years old

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of merriment with family and friends in a beautifully festive atmosphere.

Cheers to new beginnings: New Year’s Eve Countdown Party

Ring in the season of joy with a Timeless Christmas at Taal Vista Hotel!

Ring in the new year in style at Taal Vista Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Party on December 31. Celebrate with a delectable dinner buffet from 6 to 10 p.m., followed by an open bar from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Groove to live music by the Monzter Jam Full Band as you toast to new beginnings.

P4,950 net per person

50% off for children aged 6-12 years old

Yuletide Delights: Feast with loved ones

Gather around the table and savor a delicious holiday spread with Yuletide Delights, available for lunch and dinner buffet on Dec. 20-24 and 26-30, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025. Guests can enjoy an exquisite selection of holiday favorites:

Lunch Buffet: P1,980 net per person ( P2,950 on December 25)

P1,980 net per person ( on December 25) Dinner Buffet: P1,980 net per person ( P2,950 on December 25; P3,950 on December 31)

P1,980 net per person ( on December 25; on December 31) Christmas Eve Buffet: P2,950 net per person, inclusive of one round of drinks

P2,950 net per person, inclusive of one round of drinks New Year’s Eve Buffet: P3,950 net per person, inclusive of one round of drinks

For an extra special dining experience, indulge in the Taza Seasonal Menu, featuring locally sourced ingredients in creative dishes like Roasted Tomato Soup, Gnocchi, Chicken Kebab, Lamb Chops and Hibiscus Panna Cotta, with prices starting at P320 net.

More magical moments

Exclusive Skyranch Access: Enjoy special gate access to the thrilling Skyranch Tagaytay! Skip the lines and head directly to the rides for a memorable family outing.

Enjoy special gate access to the thrilling Skyranch Tagaytay! Skip the lines and head directly to the rides for a memorable family outing. Photo Opportunities: Capture beautiful moments by our stunning Giant Christmas Tree at the Mid Garden.

Capture beautiful moments by our stunning at the Mid Garden. Pasalubong Delights: Visit our Pasalubong shop for delicious local treats, perfect for gifting or sharing with loved ones.

At Taal Vista Hotel, we’ve crafted A Timeless Christmas that brings families together to celebrate, savor and create memories that will last for years to come. Make this holiday season unforgettable by booking your stay at Taal Vista Hotel today.

Your perfect holiday awaits at Taal Vista Hotel—where cherished moments are made.

For inquiries and reservations, call us at +63 2 7917 8225 or email [email protected] for room bookings and [email protected] for restaurant reservations.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Taal Vista Hotel. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.