Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos eager to visit more Kaohsiung attractions

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil are looking forward to exploring more of Kaohsiung on top of fulfilling their duties as Taiwan Tourism Ambassadors.

Gabbi and Khalil graced the 2024 Taiwan Travel Fair held last October 12 and 13 at a Makati mall where individuals had a chance to snag travel deals and packages for Taiwan.

The actors were in Taiwan last February but will be going back to hold meet-and-greet sessions in Taipei on December 14 and in Kaohsiung the following day, December 15.

Gabbi shared she really planned to visit Taiwan in December especially because of the drop in the temperature. Khalil added that back in February the weather was still pretty cold.

He added that Taipei city life, food, and shopping is well-documented but he and Gabbi did not expect to enjoy the nature trips despite the limited time they spent in Kaohsiung.

"We haven't explored Kaohsiung so much, the art is really rich there. We want to explore the art side naman kasi nakumpleto na namin — culture, food, shopping, nature — [so] art naman ngayon," Gabbi told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

Khalil said that back in February, he and Gabbi only shot content around a river and near the music center. They found out that the area had galleries that they were interested in seeing but did not have the time to visit, "Now we're excited to go back and immerse in the arts and culture."

Gabbi confirmed they allotted one whole day for the Kaohsiung meet-and-greet, with intentions to extend their stay in the southern part of Taiwan.

