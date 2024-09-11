^

Travel and Tourism

Local airline to fly Sydney-Manila daily to celebrate route's 10th anniversary

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 2:50pm
Local airline to fly Sydney-Manila daily to celebrate route's 10th anniversary
This undated file photo shows a Cebu Pacific aircraft
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Local airline Cebu Pacific is extending its flights between Sydney and Manila to a daily service as the route celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The airline began its Sydney-Manila operations on September 9, 2014 and since then has become one of its most popular international routes.

Beginning December 1 this year, the Sydney-Manila route will now be available daily — up from five days a week — on the airline's Airbus A330neo aircraft, with 3,213 weekly seats.

The plane burns 15% less fuel per flight and produces less noise compared to its previous model. Additionally, a reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.

Sydney Airport head Scott Charlton pointed out that come December, Sydney will be the only Australian airport with a daily service to the Philippine capital.

"This new route not only strengthens our ties with the Philippines but also offers passengers seamless access to Manila, opening a world of opportunities for business and leisure alike," he added. 

Last month, the airline announced it would be adding a fourth weekly flight to another Australian city, Melbourne.

RELATED: Singapore Tourism Board eyes more repeat Filipino travelers after renewed ties with PAL

vuukle comment

AUSTRALIA

CEBU PACIFIC

SYDNEY
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with