Local airline to fly Sydney-Manila daily to celebrate route's 10th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Local airline Cebu Pacific is extending its flights between Sydney and Manila to a daily service as the route celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The airline began its Sydney-Manila operations on September 9, 2014 and since then has become one of its most popular international routes.

Beginning December 1 this year, the Sydney-Manila route will now be available daily — up from five days a week — on the airline's Airbus A330neo aircraft, with 3,213 weekly seats.

The plane burns 15% less fuel per flight and produces less noise compared to its previous model. Additionally, a reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.

Sydney Airport head Scott Charlton pointed out that come December, Sydney will be the only Australian airport with a daily service to the Philippine capital.

"This new route not only strengthens our ties with the Philippines but also offers passengers seamless access to Manila, opening a world of opportunities for business and leisure alike," he added.

Last month, the airline announced it would be adding a fourth weekly flight to another Australian city, Melbourne.

