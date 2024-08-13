^

WATCH: Fireworks as Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 9:16am

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Paris Olympics ended with beautiful fireworks display lighting up the city. 

A star-studded closing ceremony got underway in front of around 71,500 spectators in Stade de France to crown an event that has been broadly acclaimed as one of the greatest editions of the Olympics ever held.

After two and a half weeks of Olympic sports, Paris handed over the hosting duties for the Games to Los Angeles in 2028. — Video by Agence France-Presse

