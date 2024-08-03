Airline offers 5th anniversary deals at Makati travel fest

MANILA, Philippines — The Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest is back, offering exclusive deals and discounts for select flights and partner accommodations as the airline marks its fifth anniversary.

The second edition of the Grand Travel Fest was supposed to occur last July 26 to 28 but was postponed because of Super Typhoon "Carina."

With the weather forecast more favorable, the event is pushing through in Glorietta's Palm Drive Activity Center from August 3 to 5.

Highlighting the travel deals available only at the Grand Travel Fest is a P5 one-way base fare (exclusive of VAT and surcharges) to all Sunlight Air Destinations for any flights between June 1 and September 30, 2025.

There are also several travel deals, again exclusive of VAT and surcharges, for one-way flights between August 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

Flights from Manila to Cebu start at P388, while flights from Cebu to Siargao start at P488.

Flights from Cebu to Boracay, Cagayan de Oro, Coron, and Iloilo start at as low as P188.

Finally, flights from Clark — where Sunlight Air transferred a majority of its flights earlier this year — have varying prices, depending on the location: Boracay (P388), Coron (P888), and Siargao (P1,588).

A few key opinion leaders like beauty queen Christi McGarry and beauty creator Nate Javier will grace the event to give talks about their travel experiences with Sunlight Air.

The airline will also debut its first-ever brand ambassador, actress Yassi Pressman, on the Grand Travel Fest's second day.

Among the accommodations offering discounts at the event are Palawan's Sunlight Hotels & Resorts, Cebu's JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, and Cebu's Fili Hotel-NUSTAR, while deals can be found for brands like Island Souvenirs, Gree, Hertz, The 815 Co., and Godel.

